GOODY, Ky. — Football officially returned to Haywood Stadium this past Friday night as the defending Class AAA champion Belfry Pirates hosted Raceland in their first scrimmage of the 2022 season. The Pirates are set to play another scrimmage this Friday night at Perry County Central before opening the regular season at home on Friday, Aug. 19, against 5A Pulaski County in the ARH Bowl.
Pirates play first tune-up game against Raceland
