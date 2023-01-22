GOODY, Ky. — Belfry earned a home win on Wednesday of this past week as they defeated Ligon Home School by a final of 71-49 inside the BHS Gymnasium.
The game was tied up at 19 after the first quarter but the Pirates dominated the rest of the game as they outscored Ligon 52-30 the rest of the way.
None of the Belfry starters saw any action in this contest as coach Michael Hagy and staff elected to go with a younger unit.
Freshman David Michael Hagy led BHS with his first career varsity double-double as he had 14 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. Fellow freshman Chase Varney also scored 14 points, freshman Aidan Burke followed him with 13, and Andrew Rhodes was next with eight points.
Senior Seth Hall led Ligon with a game high 28 points.
Ligon Home School: 19 9 6 15 -- 49
Belfry: 19 21 15 16 -- 71
L: Seth Hall 28; Jacob Tackett 8; Grayson Compton 5; Tyler Newsome 8; Bradley Tackett 0
B: Ch. Varney 14; Hensley 0 (started); Cay. Varney 5; Hagy 14; Thompson 5; Deskins 5; Burke 13; Rhodes 9; Hall 4; Bushman 2
PIKE CENTRAL 61 BELFRY 53
The Pirates lose their first 60th District game of the season on Tuesday night at Pike Central as the Hawks came away with the win thanks to a strong third quarter.
PC led 14-9 after the first quarter but BHS had cut the lead to four at 28-24 going into halftime. Coming out of the break the Hawks extended their lead as they outpaced Belfry 18-11 to take a double-digit lead at 46-35 lead into the fourth.
Senior big man Jonathan Banks had another monster game for the Pirates as he finished with 15 points and yanked down 15 rebounds in the loss. On the season Banks has been a major bright spot for Belfry averaging 17.8 points and 13.8 rebounds per game.
Cody Erwin was next for Belfry with nine points while Noah Brown was right on his heels with eight and Eric Daniels tossed in seven.
The Pirates closed out the week with an 86-63 loss at Martin County on Saturday night but scores and stats from that game were not available by press time.
BHS is set to travel to Phelps on Monday, Jan. 23 before returning home for a rematch with Pike Central on Jan 26. Belfry will close out the week with a home game against Magoffin County on Saturday.
Pike Central: 14 14 18 15 -- 61
B: Woolum 0 (starter); Daniels 7; Erwin 9; Brown 8; Banks 25; Ch. Varney 2; Cay. Varney 2
PC: Rigdon 23; Compton 5; Stewart 21; Adams 4; Reynolds 2; Owens 6
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.