belfry ligon.JPG
Belfry freshman Connor Bushman looks to make a pass during the Pirates 71-49 win against Ligon COGOP on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

GOODY, Ky. — Belfry earned a home win on Wednesday of this past week as they defeated Ligon Home School by a final of 71-49 inside the BHS Gymnasium. 

The game was tied up at 19 after the first quarter but the Pirates dominated the rest of the game as they outscored Ligon 52-30 the rest of the way.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

