PRESTONSBURG — Head coach Michael Hagy's Belfry Pirates picked up their first win on the diamond on Thursday night as they topped Prestonsburg 10-2 at the Stonecrest Baseball Complex.
The Pirates used a big seven run fifth inning to blow open what was a 2-1 game at the time.
Centerfielder Isiah Stanley got the inning started with a hard hit single and then Jonathan Banks followed him with a walk to put two runners on board.
Twin brother Steven Banks strolled up next and roped a RBI double to score Stanley and put runners at second and third. Jonathan Banks scored the next run on a wild pitch and then Noah Brown, Devin Jude, Jonah Adkins, Michael Hagy, and Chase Varney drew five consecutive walks which ended up sending three more runs across the plate to make it a 7-1 game.
After flipping the lineup over Stanley came back up again and lined his second single of the inning driving in two more runs to give BHS the commanding 9-1 lead.
Belfry had scored their first two runs of the game on a pair of RBI singles in the first inning off the bat of Jake Varney and Brown. They scored their 10th and final run in the top of the sixth when Jude singled to right and an error sent Brown across the dish.
Freshman Chase Varney picked up the win on the mound for Belfry as he went five innings and allowed two runs, one earned, on six hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
Jonathan Banks fired the final two innings in relief and allowed no runs on two hits with two Ks. Banks also led at the plate with two doubles and a run scored while Stanley had the pair of singles and two RBIs.
Steven Banks also had a double, RBI, and scored two runs while Brown singled and scored twice and had an RBI.
Score by Innings
BHS: 2 0 0 0 7 1 0 - 10 9 2
PHS: 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 - 2 6 3
FLOYD CENTRAL 3 BELFRY 2 (Wednesday, March 15)
The Pirates lost a tough game in their season opener at Floyd Central as they never could get the bats going and fell by a final of 3-2.
The Jaguars had a 2-0 lead going into the top of the fifth inning when BHS finally got on the board when Steven Banks ripped a double and scored Chase Varney who had reached on a single.
Floyd Central got that run back in the bottom half of the inning however to take a 3-1 lead which would hold until the top of the seventh.
Belfry looked to make a two-out rally as Noah Brown and Steven Banks each worked walks to put a pair of runners on. Senior Jake Varney then followed with an RBI single to trim the deficit to 3-2.
Jonathan Banks got the last out of the game however as he hit into a fielder's choice at shortstop to end the game.
Jonah Adkins started the game and took the loss for Belfry as he pitched three innings and gave two runs, one earned, on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
Brown pitched two scoreless innings in relief and gave up two hits with two Ks and Isaiah Stanley worked the sixth inning and gave up one run on one hit with two strikeouts and a pair of walks.
The Pirates had eight hits in the game but could never get the big hit they needed. Steven Banks led the way with three knocks, two doubles, and an RBI.
Jake Varney had a pair of singles with an RBI while Brown, Adkins, and Chase Varney each had singles.
Score by Innings
BHS: 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 - 2 8 3
FCHS: 0 0 2 0 1 0 x - 3 7 0