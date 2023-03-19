Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

belfry baseball chase varney.JPG
Buy Now

Belfry shortstop Chase Varney waits for a ball to be hit his way during a game in the 2022 season. 

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

PRESTONSBURG — Head coach Michael Hagy's Belfry Pirates picked up their first win on the diamond on Thursday night as they topped Prestonsburg 10-2 at the Stonecrest Baseball Complex.

The Pirates used a big seven run fifth inning to blow open what was a 2-1 game at the time.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings