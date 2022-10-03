PRESTONSBURG — The Belfry Pirates picked up a big district win in the final week of the regular season as they topped Prestonsburg 2-1 in a match on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
The win for Belfry was their 12th victory of the season, which is their most wins in a season since 2012 and the third most wins in a single season in program history.
"What a game," Belfry head coach Trenedy May said after the win. "Big congrats to both teams who played their hearts out tonight on the field. Prestonsburg has been a force in our region the past few years, and we must build off of this for the district."
Belfry is scheduled to open district play against the same Prestonsburg squad this week at home in the first of two semifinal games on Tuesday at Massey Energy Field.
Belfry will host the Blackcats at 6 p.m. while Lawrence County and Pikeville will play at approximately 8 p.m.
In the win last Tuesday at Prestonsburg, Belfry senior striker Aidan McCoy scored both of the goals to lead the Pirates to the 2-1 win.
McCoy's first goal came on a penalty kick to give them a 1-0 advantage in the 23rd minute and the second goal came off of a Tucker Slone assist in the 56h minute of action that put Belfry ahead for good at 2-1.
Prestonsburg had 21 shots on goal as Belfry keeper Makaden Maynard recorded eight saves.
Belfry finished out the year with a 7-1 loss at Corbin on Thursday, Sept. 29, to closer out the regular season with a 12-8 record.
Isaac Elia scored the lone goal for Belfry on a free kick while Maynard was tested at goalkeeper and had 18 saves.
