PRESTONSBURG — The Belfry Pirates picked up a big district win in the final week of the regular season as they topped Prestonsburg 2-1 in a match on Tuesday, Sept. 27. 

The win for Belfry was their 12th victory of the season, which is their most wins in a season since 2012 and the third most wins in a single season in program history. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

