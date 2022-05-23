PHELPS, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates handled business in the 60th District Championship on Tuesday against Pike Central as they mercy-ruled the Hawks by a final of 12-2 in five innings.
The win clinched the second consecutive 60th District crown for the Pirates and ninth district title under the tutelage of head coach Michael Hagy.
Pike Central jumped ahead to an early lead as they scored a run in the top of the first but the lead was short lived as Belfry scored two runs in the bottom half of the inning on a bases loaded walk and a passed ball to take a 2-1 lead.
The ‘Bucs plated another pair in the ensuing second inning as Jonathan Banks roped an RBI single and then the second run came in on a double play ball to make it 4-1 Belfry.
The score remained the same until the top of the fifth inning as the Hawks were able to muster another run to make it 4-2.
The Pirates got that run back and then some as they scored eight runs in the bottom half of the fifth to extend the lead to 12-2 and end the game.
Jake Varney delivered a two-run single in the big inning. The Pirates benefitted from wild pitching by the Hawks as Jonah Adkins, Steven Banks, and Noah Brown worked RBI bases-loaded-walks and Isaiah Stanley had a RBI hit by pitch.
Ashton Deskins was the winning pitcher for Belfry as he went all five innings and allowed two runs on two hits with eight strikeouts and three walks. He also hit three Pike Central batters.
Deskins was also hit by two pitches while he was at the plat giving him 21 hit by pitches on the season. He set the school record as a junior in 2021 when he was drilled by 24 pitches, so he is closing in on breaking his own school record.
Varney had two hits to lead the way at the plate for coach Hagy’s club while Parker Hall and Jonathan Banks each had singles.
Ben Huffman started the game for Pike Central and was saddled with the loss while Blake Hager also pitched in relief.
The win for Belfry improves them to 24-9 on the season while Pike Central fell to 16-14.
Both teams will still advance to this weeks 15th Region Tournament which will be hosted at Belfry High School this season. The Pirates will open up region play against reigning region champion Johnson Central (13-21) in the opening game on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Score by Innings
PCHS: 1 0 0 0 1 — 2 2 3
BHS: 2 2 0 0 8 — 12 5 1