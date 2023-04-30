Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

GOODY, Ky. — Belfry scored nine runs in the first inning against 60th District rival Pike Central on Sunday afternoon at home and the Pirates never looked back as they cruised to a 14-4 win in five innings. 

The win for coach Michael Hagy's Pirates gave them the regular season district title as they are 2-0 against district opponents on the year. Belfry will now have the No. 1 seed in the 60th District Tournament which will be hosted by Pike Central later this month. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

