GOODY, Ky. — Kentucky Class 3A power Belfry and legendary head coach Philip Haywood return a load of talent on both sides of the ball this season from a team that won the school’s eighth state title in 2021 with a 33-28 win over Paducah Tilghman.

“Overall we have more experience back this year,” Haywood said. “Last year, it was like we were starting all over at almost every position, I think that was our issue. This year we’ve got a little better idea of what we want to do and we got some guys that know what they’re doing. Last year, we were just so inexperienced and so young, it just made it difficult to get started, as everybody knows, but they came around pretty good.”

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

