Belfry lost three games to close out the week on the baseball diamond as they fell to Lawrence County in the Kentucky 2A Tournament on Tuesday and then got swept by Russell in a home doubleheader on Saturday.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 9 BELFRY 6 (Tuesday, April 11)
Belfry lost an extra-inning heartbreaker to 15th Region power Lawrence County in the Kentucky 2A Section 8 Tournament on Tuesday night at Floyd Central as the Bulldogs pulled out a 9-6 win in nine innings.
The Pirates jumped out on top as they hung a five spot on the scoreboard in the third inning, with the big blow being a grand slam off the bat of Noah Brown.
LC tied the game up with five runs of their own in the top of the fifth but Belfry snatched the lead right back was Jake Varney delivered an RBI single to give them a 6-5 lead.
The Bulldogs tied the game up at six however with a run in the top of the seventh and then the score stayed the same until they hung three runs on the board in the ninth to reach the final score of 9-6.
Jonah Adkins was saddled with the loss as the lefty fired 4.2 innings of relief allowing four runs, two earned, on six hits with six Ks and no walks. Chase Varney was the starting pitcher and lasted 4.1 innings giving up five runs, three earned, on four hits with three punchouts and three walks.
Steven and Jonathan Banks along with Brown each had two hits to lead BHS at the plate with Steven picking up an RBI and Jonathan scoring four runs, Brown led with four RBIs off his grand slam.
Jake Varney had the RBI single, Devin Jude added a double, and Chase Varney also singled.
Score by Innings
LCHS: 0 0 0 0 5 0 1 0 3 - 9 10 2
BHS: 0 0 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 - 6 9 4
RUSSELL 17 BELFRY 9 (Saturday, April 15)
Russell scored eight runs in the top of the seventh to blow open what was a tie game as they picked up a 17-9 win over Belfry in game one of a doubleheader.
Steven Banks led Belfry at the plate as he went 3-4 with a two-run homer, a double, four RBIs, and two runs scored. Jake Varney went 2-4 with a double and an RBI while Jonathan Banks added an RBI double.
Isaiah Stanley and Bryce Hagy both singled and brought home a run while Chase Varney and Jonah Adkins also singled.
8th grader Carter Jude was tagged with the loss as he pitched an inning in relief and gave up four runs, three earned, on three hits with two Ks and a walk.
Adkins started the game and left with a no-decision as he fired five innings allowing seven runs, only one earned, on seven hits with eight punchouts and two walks.
Noah Brown and Dante Davis combined to pitch an inning between them and allowed a combined six runs on five hits.
Score by Innings
RHS: 2 1 0 4 0 2 8 - 17 16 0
BHS: 2 0 2 2 3 0 0 - 9 10 8
RUSSELL 8 BELFRY 7 (Saturday, April 15)
Belfry jumped out on top quickly in game two of the doubleheader on Saturday as they plated four runs in the home half of the first inning.
Isaiah Stanley led the inning off with a single and then he sped home on am RBI double by Jonathan Banks. After a double by Steven Banks, slugger Jake Varney belted a three-run homer to left to put BHS ahead 4-0.
The lead stayed the same until the top of the fifth when the Red Devils broke through for five runs to take a one run lead.
The Pirates had an answer in the home half of the inning however as Varney tied the game with an RBI single and then Devin Jude gave Belfry a 6-5 lead with an RBI groundout that scored Steven Banks who had doubled.
Russell had another answer however as they capitalized on four Belfry walks and an error to plate three runs in the top of the sixth and go back on top 8-6.
The Pirates attempted to rally in the bottom of the seventh as Jude delivered an RBI single but they couldn't muster another run and lost 8-7.
Chase Varney was given the loss in relief as he pitched one inning and allowed three unearned runs on one hit with four walks and a strikeout.
Jonathan Banks started the game and went five innings allowing five runs, two earned, on four hits with three Ks and five walks.
Score by Innings
RHS: 0 0 0 0 5 3
BHS: 4 0 0 0 2 0