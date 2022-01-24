GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates came up on the short end of the stick of their second 60th District contest of the season on Thursday night as Pike Central came away with a 72-68 win in a game played in the BHS Gymnasium.
The game was nip-and-tuck throughout the night as the two Pike County foes traded leads all game long.
Belfry took the lead early on as they were ahead 13-11 after the first quarter of play but Pike Central cut into the lead in the second to tie the game up at 31 apiece going into halftime.
Coming out of the break the two rivals continued to trade buckets and leads as the game remained tied at 47 all following the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter Pike Central jumped ahead to their largest lead of the game at 62-54 following a putback by Josh Dutoit with two minutes to play.
The Pirates then got an and one from De’Mahjae Clark and a drive and a layup from Sal Dean to cut the Hawk lead down to just four at 63-59 with 1:10 to play.
Belfry got a steal on the next Pike Central possession but could not convert on an easy layup on the other end that would have cut the lead down to two points with under a minute to play.
Instead, Pike Central got the rebound and Jaylon Rigdon was fouled and sank two free-throws to push the lead back to six.
Rigdon was the game’s leading scorer on the night as he dropped 33 points, including an impressive 19-20 showing from the foul line.
For the game, Pike Central made 26-31 foul-shots while Belfry made only 3-6 attempts.
Clark was the Pirates leading scorer as he dropped 27 points. Clark was next on the scoresheet as he finished with 17 points and five assists while Tykee Peterson recorded a double-double turning in 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Cross Taylor and MaKaden Maynard added four points each to the cause to round out the scoring for Belfry.
The loss for Belfry saw them fall to even at .500 on the season at 6-6 while Pike Central improves to 7-8.
The Pirates are scheduled to be back in action on Tuesday night when they travel to play at Betsy Layne and again on Thursday at Phelps.
They are then set to return home on Friday to host Cordia before hitting the road to Lexington on Saturday to play Tates Creek.
Score by Quarters
Pike Central (6-7) 11 20 16 25 — 72
Belfry (6-6) 13 18 16 21 — 68
Scoring
PC: Rigdon 33; DuToit 14; Compton 11; J. Adkins 0; J. Stewart 12; Reynolds 2
B: Dean 17; Taylor 4; Clark 27; Banks 0; Peterson 16; Maynard 4