GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates had several players that were recognized for their play during the 2022 gridiron season with a selection on the {span}Class 3A Region IV District 8 All-District Team.
Garnering honors on the team from Belfry were senior linemen Brayden Spears and Jake Varney along with sophomore center Max Dotson. Senior tight ends Noah Brown and Steven Banks were also chosen while senior defensive standouts Braxton Hatfield and Blake Hurley were also chosen.
Rounding out the All-District Team for the Pirates were junior standouts Caden Woolum and Dre Young who led the Pirates out of the backfield this season. Woolum had 978 yards and 16 TDs in 12 games while Young ran for 876 yards and 10 scores in only 10 games before his season ended early due to a knee injury.
Several Belfry players were recognized with an Honorable Mention selection including five freshman who all saw plenty of action this season. Freshman QB Chase Varney was one that was chosen as well as running back Ace Caudill, defensive backs Cayden Varney and Aiden Burke, and first year lineman Bo Wolford.
Senior placekicker Aidan McCoy was also chosen to the Honorable Mention list after he hit 41 of 43 extra points on the season good for over 95 percent. He also made his only field goal which was a game-winner against 4A Louisville Central.
Sophomore defensive back Alex Long was chosen for the second straight season while junior linemen Jack Stacy rounded out the squad.
Lawrence County senior Dylan Ferguson was voted as the District Player of the Year while Bulldog coach Alan Short was named Coach of the Year.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.