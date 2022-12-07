Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates had several players that were recognized for their play during the 2022 gridiron season with a selection on the {span}Class 3A Region IV District 8 All-District Team.

Garnering honors on the team from Belfry were senior linemen Brayden Spears and Jake Varney along with sophomore center Max Dotson. Senior tight ends Noah Brown and Steven Banks were also chosen while senior defensive standouts Braxton Hatfield and Blake Hurley were also chosen.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

