PHELPS, Ky. — A furious second half rally from Belfry was not enough on Thursday night against Pike Central as the Hawks held off the Pirates late to come away with a 62-57 win in the 60th District Championship game.
The two squads came out trading blows to start the game as Pike Central held a narrow one point lead after one quarter of play at 18-17.
The game remained tight to start the second quarter as it was tied up at 21 apiece after a put back from belfry sophomore Makaden Maynard with 5:45 to play.
From that point on it was all Hawks for the rest of the first half as they capitalized on several Belfry miscues and ended the second quarter on a 12-2 run to take a 33-23 halftime lead.
Pike Central quickly pushed the lead up to 12 at 39-27 early in the third quarter after a bucket from Jaylen Rigdon.
The Pirates then turned up the defensive pressure of their own as they subbed Caden Woolum in to guard Pike Central’s Josh DuToit. Belfry then mounted a 8-0 spurt of their own to cut the Hawk lead down to four at 39-35 late in the third quarter after a bucket from Clark.
Belfry continued to try and claw their way back in the fourth quarter but Pike Central was able to keep them at bay, never allowing them to get within two points of the lead in the fourth quarter.
Sal Dean cut the PC lead to three at 54-51 after an and-one with 1:55 to play and then later cut the Hawk lead to two at 56-54 with a little over a minute to play after a he sank a runner in traffic.
Pike Central made their free-throws down the stretch while Belfry missed a pair in the fourth that would have helped their comeback attempt.
“We just dug ourselves too big of a hole there at the start,” Belfry coach Michael Hagy said after the game. “We were careless with the basketball and had a lot of unforced turnovers and were playing out of control in the first half., especially in the second quarter. Dug us a 10-12 point deficit and we had to continuously fight to get back in it....Our guys gave great effort to get back into the game, but you are not going to win any tournament play against anyone who can play when you don’t take care of the basketball.”
Dean led Belfry on the night as he turned in 27 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter as he tried to will his team to victory. Clark also reached double-digits with 15 while Jonathan Banks was next with five.
Pike Central, whos tallest player is DoToit at 6’4”, was able to limit 7’3” center Bol Kuir to only four points and seven rebounds on the night.
DoToit led the way for Pike Central with a game high 28 points while Rigdon followed him with 18 and Peyton Compton chipped in 10.
Despite the loss Belfry remains alive in postseason play as they now advance to the 15th Region Tournament as a No. 2 seed. Coach Hagy said that the region is so deep with talent this year that no matter if you were going in as a No. 1 or a No. 2 seed you were going to draw a tough opponent in the first round.
“The region is so good this year, there are so many good players and so many good teams. It’s not much difference going in as a 2 seed or a 1 seed, either way you are going to draw someone who can play,” Hagy said. “We would have liked to have won it of course, but we’re going to draw a tough opponent right off the bat and we have to come out ready to play. It’s not a talent thing with us, we just kind of got down on our selves tonight in the first half. We can’t allow that to happen next week.”
In the 15th Region Tournament draw held on Saturday Belfry drew 57th District Champion Martin County who is one of the hotter teams in the region entering the tournament.
The Cardinals have a 23-7 record on the season but are currently riding an eight game winning streak dating back to Feb. 11. That stretch includes two wins over reigning 15th region champion Paintsville, who the Cardinals defeated 66-47 in the district championship game.
Martin County is led the the 15th Region Kentucky Mr. Basketball candidate Brady Dingess who is averaging 27 points per game on the season.
The Pirates and the Cardinals did not play in the regular season as their scheduled contest was cancelled and not rescheduled.
Belfry and Martin County will tip-off the boys’ portion of the tournament on Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. inside the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville.
If the Pirates can knock off the Cards they will play the winner of Pikeville and Lawrence County in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The championship game is set for Monday at 7:00 p.m.
Score by Quarters
BHS (14-11): 17 6 12 22 — 57
PCHS (13-12): 18 15 8 21 — 62
Scoring
B: Dean 27, Clark 15, Banks 5, Kuir 4, Maynard 4, Woolum 2, Taylor 0.
PC: DuToit 28, Rigdon 18, Compton 10, Stewart 6, Adkins 0.