GOODY, Ky. — For the first time since the 1998 season the Belfry Pirates have started the season with an 0-2 record after they suffered a 42-13 setback Covington Catholic on Friday night in the annual Pike County Bowl played at Haywood Stadium.
The Pirates went toe-to-toe with the 5A power early on, as the Big Red defense forced a punt on the first Colonel possession.
On the ensuing punt Belfry committed what would be their first of four turnovers in the game as star senior Isaac Dixon could not field the Covington punt cleanly and the Colonels jumped on the loose ball and took control at the BHS 21 yard line.
Five plays later Covington scored the games first points as QB Adam Holtz ran it in from two yards away. Eli Nally’s PAT was good and they took the 7-0 lead with 7:33 left in the first.
The Pirates answered on their next offensive possession as they mounted what would be their best drive of the game going on a 12 play 62 yard march down the field capped off by a 8 yard QB keeper from Dixon with 1:43 to play in the first quarter.
Senior Gideon Ireson’s PAT split the uprights and BHS knotted the game up at seven apiece.
The Pirate defense picked up on the momentum of their offense as they made a stand on the ensuing Covington Catholic possession and forced a turnover on downs as they took the ball over on their own 28 yard line.
Coach Philip Haywood’s club moved the ball into Colonel territory but the drive stalled as the Covington defense forced a turnover on downs of their own and took the ball back over at their own 34 yard line.
On their next play Covington Catholic coach Eddie Eviston went to the air but the Pirate defense was ready as safety Blake Hurley picked off a pass over the middle by Holtz to give BHS the ball at their own 38 yard line.
The Pirates could not capitalize on the only Covington turnover of the day however as on their first play from scrimmage Dre Young put the ball on the turf and the Colonels recovered in Belfry territory.
CCHS capitalized on the short field as they carved their way down the field against the tough Belfry defense and Brayden Collins punched it in from 2 yards away to give them the 14-7 lead with 5:16 left in the first half.
On the next Pirate possession, Belfry committed their third turnover of the first half as Dixon bobbled a shotgun snap and wasn’t able to jump on it as Covington took back over at the Belfry 25 yard line.
The Pirate defense attempted to make a stand as they forced the Covington offense into two 4th downs on their next possession but they converted both as Nicholas Darpel punched the ball into the end zone from 2 yards out to push their lead to 21-7 with only 15 seconds to play in the first half.
Coming out to start the second half the Pirates got the ball first and quickly marched into Colonel territory as Young broke free up the middle for a 39 yard run on the first play from scrimmage.
Two plays later, Dixon connected on the first touchdown pass of his career as he dropped back and lofted a pretty pass into the back of the end zone to Caden Woolum from 37 yards out. Ireson’s PAT was blocked as Belfry trimmed the lead back to one score at 21-13 with 10:40 left in the third quarter.
That would be as close as they would get however as the Colonels took control the rest of the way and closed the game on a 21-0 spurt to come away with the 29 point road win.
The Pirates were outgained 326 to 222 in the loss as Covington Catholic cranked out 276 rushing yards on the ground and 50 in the air. The Pirates gained 172 yards on the ground and also passed for 50 via the air.
The Colonels had five different backs finish with more than 30 yards rushing, with Collins leading the way with 79 yards on seven carries to go with two touchdowns. Reid Hummel added nine carries for 72 yards and one score rushing.
Holtz finished 8-14 passing for 50 yards and a TD pass while also adding 59 yards and a rushing score on the ground. Preston Agee caught four passes for 24 yards and a TD for the Colonels.
Young was the leading rusher for Belfry on the night as he ran 11 times for 85 yards, good for 7.7 yards per carry. Dixon was held below 100 yards rushing as he ran 16 times for 58 net yards and the one score.
Zayne Hatfield ran seven time for 19 yards while freshman Isaiah Stanley saw four carries and gained 17 yards.
Dixon finished 2-4 passing for 50 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Woolum had the 37 yard TD grab and Hatfield caught the other pass for 13 yards.
The good news for coach Haywood and the Pirates is that they will get to stay at home for the second consecutive week this Friday night as they welcome 2A power Lexington Christian to Pond Creek for the first time.
The Eagles and head coach Doug Charles are the reigning runner-ups in Class 2A and have started the 2021 season off with a 2-0 record, including a big 35-28 win over 4A power Boyle County on Saturday in the Whitaker Bank Rebel Bowl.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday night at Curry & Carroll Field as Belfry will be looking to avoid starting 0-3 in a season for the first time since 1955 season under the guidance of head coach Guy Patterson.
Score by Quarters
CCHS (1-1): 7 14 14 7 — 42
BHS (0-1): 7 0 6 0 — 13
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
CC: 2 yard run Holtz (Nally Kick Good) 7:53
B: 8 yard run Dixon (Ireson Kick Good) 1:43
Second Quarter
CC: 2 yard run Collins (Nally Kick Good) 5:16
CC: 2 yard run Darpel (Nally Kick Good) 15.3 seconds
Third Quarter
B: 37 yard pass Dixon to Woolum (Ireson Kick Blocked) 10:40
CC: 23 yard run Hummel (Nally Kick Good) 9:06
CC: 4 yard pass Holtz to Agee (Nally Kick Good) 3:08
Fourth Quarter
CC: 4 yard run Collins (Nally Kick Good) 4:17