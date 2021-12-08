GOODY, Ky. — It has been 29 seasons since the Belfry Pirates were on top of the basketball landscape in the 15th Region, as former great JJ Hylton led the ‘Bucs to three straight region titles from 1990-1992.
After a narrow loss to eventual champion Paintsville last season in the 15th Region semis, Head coach Mark Thompson and staff feel that they have the pieces returning this season to make another deep run in the region tournament and even potentially play their way to the KHSAA State Basketball Tournament at Rupp Arena.
“We return a lot of our scoring from last season and have some kids that have gotten a lot of game experience coming back,” coach Thompson said. “I’ve gotten used to a lot of these kids and they’ve gotten used to me and know what to expect. We’re really excited about the potential of the team this season.”
The Pirates are welcoming back their top three scorers from a season ago in the form of guards Sal Dean and DeMahjae Clark along with 7’3” senior center Bol Kuir.
Kuir took the 15th Region and all of Kentucky by storm this past season as the native of South Sudan thrived in his first season of organized high school basketball averaging 14 points, 13 rebounds, and five blocks per game.
Kuir, who is receiving looks from several D1 programs, made national news last season when he had an amazing 25 points and 42 rebounds in a win against Lawrence County on March 11. The 42 rebounds was second most in a game all-time in Kentucky.
Dean is a lightning quick southpaw who posted averages of 16 points, six assists, five rebounds, and nearly three steals a game last season as he was the Pirates go to man offensively.
Clark turned in averaged of 12.4 points to go with five assists, and two steals per game as he and Dean created arguably the top backcourt in the region.
“All three of those guys have a lot of experience together for us,” Thompson said. “They’ve each put in a lot of work in the offseason to get ready for this year and I’m really excited to see them on the court.”
The Pirates were the beneficiary of a talented transfer this season as 6’5” senior Tykee Peterson, a native of New York City, enrolled at Belfry from nearby Martin County during the fall semester.
Peterson transferred to Martin County during last season from Life Christian Academy in Virginia but never played in a game for the Cardinals. He has already received several collegiate offers include from D1 Northern Kentucky University.
Coach Thompson said that Peterson will step into a starting roll along side the three returnees, as will senior 6’ guard Cross Taylor who came back out for the team this season after sitting out his junior year.
Thompson said that the addition of Peterson and Taylor and their skill sets line up perfectly for a fast paced style of play on Pond Creek this season.
“If we’re walking it up the floor this year I’m going to be screaming a lot,” Thompson said of his teams style of play. “We want to push the basketball. With the personnel we have we feel like that style fits our players. Bol to be a 7’3” kid runs the floor very well, he rim runs as good as any big guy I’ve seen. Our guards need to push it, if we are walking it up then we are in trouble the way I see it.”
Also fighting for minutes off of the bench for Belfry will be 6’4” twin brothers Jonathan and Steven Banks as well as guards Noah Brown and Caden Woolum.
The Pirates are once again playing a challenging slate of games this season that is headlined by a trip to arguably he biggest mid season tournament in Kentucky, the King of the Bluegrass at Fairdale High School.
Other teams competing in this year’s event are Covington Catholic, Trinity, Ashland Blazer, Eastern, Louisville Male, North Laurel, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Lake Highland, Florida, Dorman, South Carolina and Ensworth, Tennessee among others.
“We don’t get to play at home this year until after Christmas,” Thompson said. “We are playing in the King of the Bluegrass this year and that is going to be something new for us and our kids. I don’t think our team has seen that type of tournament environment since the 1990’s with JJ Hylton and that group. So I think that that tournament is going to open our eyes in terms of where we are as a team, what we need to do get better, and some things that we may need to fix as we go into January and February.”
Coach Thompson says that the challenging schedule will have his squad prepared for anything that they may face come postseason play.
The ninth year head coach said that he has high hopes for this season’s team and that he still thinks about their four point loss to Paintsville that ended their season a year ago.
“Our expectation is always to win our district, that’s always important because you want to go into the regional tournament as a one seed,” Thompson said. “I felt like last year going into the regional tournament we should have been better than what we were. The semifinal loss to Paintsville was a real letdown, I still have a bad taste in my mouth over that game. Our players are going to have to step up and want to be successful in games like that. And I think they will rise to the occasion.”
Belfry is scheduled to open the season on Dec. 10 at Boyd County and won’t return home until the first day of the annual Mountain Schoolboy Classic which will be held from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30.