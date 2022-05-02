GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates earned a season sweep over 60th District foe Pike Central as they rolled past the visiting Hawks 11-1 on Monday, April 25.
Junior slugger Steven Banks had a big game to lead the Pirates at the plate as he finished a triple shy of the cycle with four RBIs. He had a two run double in the Belfry first inning and then drilled a two-run home run to deep right in the third.
Noah Brown added a single, two RBIs, and scored two runs while Ashton Deskins and Tyler Slone each had RBI singles. Slone also scored two runs.
Winning pitcher Parker Hall helped his own cause with a single and Jonathan Banks had a RBI.
Hall went all five innings for Belfry to get the win as he allowed the one run on four hits with seven Ks and no walks.
Score by Innings
PCHS: 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 4 1
BHS: 2 0 4 1 4 — 11 7 0
MAN 1 BELFRY 0 (Thursday, April 28)
If one would have told Man coach Mike Crosby or Belfry coach Michal Hagy that their game on Thursday night would have ended in a 1-0 score, they would likely not have believed you.
After all, the Hillbillies defeated the Pirates in a 18-14 slugfest in their first meeting back on March 28.
That is exactly what happened however as the visiting ‘Billies were able to steal a shutout 1-0 win at Belfry despite only ending the game with one base hit.
The game was a pitchers duel between the two starters as Belfry senior Ashton Deskins and Man freshman Braxton Messer each brought their A-game.
Man scored their lone run in the top of the third inning as Colton Miller was able to reach on an error to lead off the inning and later came in on an RBI groundout off the bat of Preston Blankenship.
Both teams would have ample opportunities to score in the ballgame as Belfry would lead eight runners on base in the loss while Man would strand a total of 10 base runners.
Messer earned the win on the mound as he pitched 6.2 innings of scoreless ball allowing just three hits while striking out six batters. He also walked six batters but was able to work out of several jams in the game.
Bo Thompson came in to strike out the final batter of the game to earn the save.
Deskins was the tough luck loser for Belfry as he went 6 innings and allowed the one run on one hit while striking out seven and walking three. He also hit a batter.
Jonathan Banks pitched a scoreless seventh striking out one Man batter.
Freshman Isaiah Stanley had two hits to lead Belfry, both singles, while Tyler Slone also had a bunt single in the fourth inning as the only other Belfry hit.
Score by Innings
MHS: 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 1 0
BHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 6
BELFRY 11 BETSY LAYNE 4 (Friday, April 29)
Slugger Steven Banks kept swinging his hot bat on Friday against Betsy Layne as he had three hits and three RBIs in Belfry’s blowout win.
Banks delivered two-run doubles in both the first and fifth innings for Belfry while twin brother Jonathan Banks also knocked in two runs with a fourth inning triple.
Isaiah Stanley doubles, walked twice, and scored a run while Devin Jude, Ashton Deskins, and Tyler Slone each had RBIs. Jude walked four times in the game while Deskins, Slone, and Jake Varney each walked twice.
Senior lefty Nick Runyon earned the win on the mound as he gave up two runs on two hits over four innings while striking out seven Bobcat hitters and walking three.
With the pair of wins Belfry improves their 16-9 on the season. They were scheduled to be back in action on Monday, May 2 at Tug Valley and again on Tuesday at home against Shelby Valley.
Belfry will stay at home and host East Ridge on Thursday before playing Chapmanville on Friday and Martin County on Saturday at noon in the annual Jim Vaughan Smith Invitational.
Score by Innings
BLHS: 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 — 4 4 2
BHS: 6 0 0 2 3 0 x — 11 5 2