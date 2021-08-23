SOMERSET, Ky. — Things did not go as planned for head coach Philip Haywood and his Belfry Pirates on Friday night in their season opening game at Class 5A Pulaski County as the Maroons dominated the red-and-white and came away with the 55-13 win.
The Pirates (0-1) got on the scoreboard first in the game as All-State athlete Issac Dixon, who has made the switch to quarterback this season, scored on a 19-yard scamper with 8:57 left in the first quarter. Aidan McCoy’s point after was good and BHS took the early 7-0 lead.
Pulaski County answered with 21 straight points as QB Drew Polston threw three touchdown strikes on three consecutive possessions and they took a 21-7 lead with 10:23 left in the first half.
On the ensuing Pirate possession, Dixon hit pay dirt for the second time on the night as he ran it in from 33-yards out to cut the lead to 21-13 with 8:29 left in the second quarter.
That would be the final bright spot for Belfry however as PCHS would put the clamps on the Belfry offense the rest of the way and outscored BHS 34 to 0 close out the game.
Pulaski County outgained Belfry by more than 200 yards on the night as they racked up 464 yards compared to 234 yards for the Pirates. All of belfry’s yardage came on the ground while Pulaski County threw for 327 yards and rushed for 137.
The Belfry defense struggled stopping the Maroon passing game all contest long, as Polston competed 21 of 28 passes for 327 total yards and five scores.
Dixon was the leading ball carrier on the night for either team as he posted another 100-yard game., finishing with 13 carries for 120 yards and the two scores.
The second year senior did not look completely comfortable yet in his new role as quarterback as he fumbled the ball twice and lost both. The Pirates had troubles with fumbles all game long as they put the ball on the turf seven times and lost three.
Zayne Hatfield was the next leading rusher for BHS as he ran 10 times for 55 yards.
The Pirates, who only have 44 players on their entire roster in 2021, only had 36 dressed and available going into the game against Pulaski County. They are expected to see several players return from injuries and contribute to the team as the season moves forward.
Belfry will have to put the loss behind them quickly as they return home this Friday night to host 5A power Covington Catholic in the nightcap of the annual Pike County Bowl at Haywood Stadium.
Kickoff for that game is scheduled for approximately 8:30 p.m.
Score by Quarters
BHS (0-1): 7 6 0 0 — 13
PCHS (1-0): 14 21 7 13 — 55
Scoring Summary:
First Quarter
BHS: 15-yard run Isaac Dixon (Aidan Mccoy Kick) 8:57
PCHS: 26-yard pass Polston to Williams (Corson Kick) 6:52
PCHS: 47-yard pass Polston to Palmer (Corson Kick) 3:35
Second Quarter
PCHS: 11-yard pass Polston to Williams (Corson Kick) 10:23
BHS: 33-yard run Isaac Dixon (Mccoy Kick no good) 8:29
PCHS: 1-yard run Abbott (Corson Kick) 4:35
PCHS: 8-yard pass Polston to Godby (Corson Kick) 3:24
Third Quarter
PCHS: 1-yard run Wesley (Corson Kick) 7:03
Fourth Quarter
PCHS: 70-yard pass Polston to Palmer (Corson Kick no good) 11:48
PCHS: Elliot recovers blocked punt in end zone (Corson Kick) 8:20