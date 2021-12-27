LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Head coach Mark Thompson took his Belfry basketball squad to compete in arguably the top tournament in the state of Kentucky this past week as the Pirates played three games in the King of the Bluegrass at Fairdale High School in Louisville.
Belfry lost their first two games of the classic but were able to pick up a win in the finale as they defeated Marion County 65-59 on Dec. 20.
The Pirates (2-3) built an early lead against the Knights as they jumped ahead to 14-7 after the first quarter of play. Marion County cut into the lead in the second quarter but not by much as Belfry still led 33-27 going into halftime.
Coming out of the break the Knights continued to cut into the Belfry lead as they outscored the Pirates 17-13 in the third to trim the Pirate lead to two at 47-44 going into the fourth.
Coach Thompson’s club was able to make the plays late however as they put Marion County away for good and came away with the six point win.
Seniors De’Mahjae Clark and Tykee Peterson led the Pirates in scoring in the win as Clark tossed in a game high 21 points while Peterson was right on his heels with 20.
Junior forward Jonathan Banks had a career game for Belfry as he recorded a monster double-double finishing with 18 points and ripping down 18 rebounds.
Junior guard Sal Dean chipped in six points to the cause to round out the scoring for BHS.
Belfry (2-3) 14 19 13 19 — 65
Marion County (0-10) 7 20 17 15 — 59
B: Dean 6; Taylor 0 (starter); Clark 21; Banks 18; Peterson 20
MC: James Jewell 25; Omar Burch 2; Brady Hutchins 9; Kevin Vancleave 10; Jalil Smity 13
LYON COUNTY 92 BELFRY 79 (Sunday, Dec. 19)
Belfry played Lyon County out of Region 2 on Sunday, Dec. 19 and lost to the Lyons in 92-79 in a high scoring affair.
Belfry was led by the trio of Clark, Peterson, and Dean as the three of them combined to scored 67 of the teams 79 points.
Clark led the way for the Pirates with a 26 point performance while Peterson was once again right on his heels finishing with 25. Dean was next with 16 points while also adding a team best five assists.
Belfry (1-3) 14 26 15 24 — 79
Lyon County (4-2) 25 18 27 22 — 92
B: Dean 16; Taylor 2; Clark 26; Banks 8; Peterson 25; Maynard 2
LC: Jackson Shoulders 33; Travis Perry 32; Brady Shoulders 5; Jack Reddick 12; Luke Gilbert 5; Nick Whalin 2; Dray Kirk 3
LOUISVILLE MALE 103 BELFRY 81 (Saturday, Dec. 18)
Belfry faced off with 6A powerhouse Male for the first time ever in the opening game of the King of the Bluegrass and the Bulldogs had their way with BHS coming away with the 103-81 win.
Clark, Peterson, and Dean once again did the bulk of the scoring for Belfry as they combined for 66 of the teams 81 points.
Clark paced the Pirates with a 28 point performance while Dean and Peterson both finished with 19.
After going 1-2 in the tournament Belfry saw their record fall to 2-3 on the young season as they now prepare to play their first home game in the 47th annual Mountain Schoolboy Classic beginning on Tuesday.
Belfry plays Unicoi County, Tennessee on Tuesday, Newport on Wednesday, and 15th region foe Shelby Valley on Thursday. Tip-off for all three games is at approximately 8 p.m.
Belfry (1-2) 6 24 21 30 — 81
Male (6-2) 21 22 27 32 — 103
B: Dean 19; Taylor 6; Clark 28; Banks 5; Peterson 19; Woolum 2; Makaden Maynard 2
M: Meechie White 11; Jayden Johnson 10; Dez Lindsay 14; Jack Edelen 16; Kaleb Glenn 25; Cole Edelen 14; Dom Vrbancic 6; Max Gainey 3; Shammai Gates 6