MAN - The Belfry baseball team traveled to William "Tootie" Carter Field in Man on Monday night and handed the host Hillbillies their first defeat of the year after a 5-0 start, winning by a final score of 7-4.
Man's Kaden Dickerson hit an RBI groundout in the bottom of the first to score Cameron Gerace, and the Billies took an early 1-0 lead.
However, Belfry answered with a big inning as five Pirates crossed home plate in the top of the second.
Two errors from the Hillbillies, an RBI groundout by Michael Hagy, and a bases-loaded walk of Jake Varney from Man pitcher Braxton Messer scored the Bucs' Chase Varney and gave Belfry a 5-1 lead in the road half of the second.
The score stayed that way until the Pirates tacked on two runs in the top of the fifth via another run-scoring groundout from Hagy and an RBI single from Isaiah Stanley to balloon the lead to 7-1.
Man scored a run in the bottom of the fifth and two in their half of the sixth frame, but their comeback fell short as Belfry departed with a 7-4 win.
Jonah Adkins led the Bucs at the plate, going 2-4 with a double. Stanley (one RBI), Chase Varney, Bryce Hagy, and Devin Jude each had one hit on the night. Hagy and Jake Varney were both hitless, but the former still notched two RBI while the latter had one.
Varney started on the mound for the Pirates and got the win, tossing five innings with five punchouts and two walks while giving up four hits and two earned runs.
Noah Brown closed out the win for Belfry throwing two frames with a strikeout and no walks while surrendering three hits and one earned run.
Belfry assistant coach Joe Stanley, who has been filling in for head coach Michael Hagy after the latter was given a three-game suspension due to an ejection in a game last week at Shelby Valley, praised the Pirates efforts in the victory at Man.
"We relied heavily on Chase (Varney) this evening," Stanley said afterward. "Chase was hitting his spots, and he gave us five great innings. He got us the big cushion. We brought Noah (Brown) in, and Noah finished the job. We peppered the ball all over the field. It was pretty nice."
Stanley liked the Bucs' approach at the plate on Monday night, and that as well as two other facets of the game are what he believes is essential for Belfry to be successful moving forward.
"Pitching, defense, and timely hitting," Stanley said. "It's that simple."
Belfry now sits at 3-3 on the season with the win. They will be back in action this Friday as they head to Clinton County, Tennessee for the Clinch River Challenge.
The Pirates will face off against David Crockett (Jonesborough), Tennessee on Friday at 7:30 p.m. before returning Saturday to clash with two other Tennessee schools in Maryville Christian (1:30 p.m.) and Powell (6:30 p.m.).
BHS: 0 5 0 0 2 0 0 – 7 6 2
MHS: 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 – 4 7 3
HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.