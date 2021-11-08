GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates made easy work of Pike Central in the opening round of the Class 3A 2021 UK Orthopaedics State Football Finals on Friday night at Haywood Stadium as they came away with the 57-0 shutout win.
The win for the Pirates (5-6) sees them advance to the second round of the postseason this Friday night as they will remain at home to host district foe Lawrence County (8-3) in a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday night. Belfry defeated LCHS 42-13 in the line matchup of the regular season.
In the big win against the Hawks on Friday, head coach Philip Haywood's team jumped ahead to a 28-0 lead after the first quarter of play and then pushed the score to 36-0 to set up the running clock early in the second period after Caden Woolum hit Isaac Dixon on a long TD pass for the second time of the game.
Dixon had another big night for the red-and-white as he touched the ball only four times and scored three long touchdowns. He ran two times for 105 yards and a TD and caught two TD passes for 100 yards.
Prior to the game, Dixon was recognized for becoming the school's all-time leading rusher as he surpassed the previous record of 5,402 held by Doug Howard Jr. the week prior against Johnson Central.
Dixon has gained 5,507 total yards on the ground during his career at Belfry which has spanned five years due to him taking advantage of Kentucky Senate Bill 128.
Belfry ran 29 total plays on the night for 477 yards, with 377 of those coming via their ground game.
Alex Long ran four times for 98 yards and added two second half touchdowns while Braxton Hatfield scored on a 49 yard carry to start the game and Zayne Hatfield added a score on a three yard run in the second quarter.
Woolum finished the game a perfect 2-2 passing for 100 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 20 yards rushing and one more score on the ground.
The Pirates dominated Pike Central on the defensive side of the ball all game long as they forced them to punt the ball after a three-and-out on all six of their drives in the first half.
Brayden Spears, Zach Savage, Cameron Hensley, Noah Brown, and Kade Justice all were key contributors on that side of the ball for BHS.
The win for the Pirates is their 32nd straight over Pike Central as they remain undefeated against their in-county foe.
Belfry now turns their attention to Lawrence County on Friday night and they also have a long winning-streak going against the Bulldogs taking 22 straight games since 2002.
Score by Quarters
PCHS (3-9): 0 0 0 0 - 0
BHS (5-6): 28 15 7 7 - 57
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
B: Braxton Hatfield 49 yard run (Gideon Ireson Kick Good) 9:13
B: Caden Woolum 41 yard pass to Isaac Dixon (Ireson Kick Good) 6:48
B: Dixon 79 yard run (Ireson Kick Good) 3:50
B: Zayne Hatfield 2 yard run (Ireson Kick Good) 1:23
Second Quarter
B: Woolum 59 yard pass to Dixon (Woolum run) 11:01
B: Woolum 15 yard run (Aiden McCoy Kick Good) 0:58
Third Quarter
B: Alex Long 24 yard run (McCoy Kick Good) 5:57
Fourth Quarter
B: Long 47 yard run (McCoy Kick Good) 3:19