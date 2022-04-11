SALYERSVILLE, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates cruised to a pair of victories this past week as they mercy ruled Magoffin County 14-0 and slugged past Floyd Central 13-4.
In the five inning win over the Hornets on Monday night, the Pirate pitching held the hosts to just one hit on the night.
Southpaw Jonah Adkins started the game on the mound and picked up the win as he went 4 innings and allowed just the one hit while striking out three batters and walking none.
Senior lefty Nick Runyon followed Adkins up out of the pen and threw a perfect inning with 2 Ks.
At the plate Steven Banks led the way for Belfry as he had a pair of doubles and three RBI while Noah Brown added two hits, two RBIs, and walked twice.
Jonathan Banks added a double, a single, and knocked in a run and 8th grader Chase Varney had a single and knocked in three runs.
Jake Varney and Cody Wyant each contributed RBI singles while Ashton Deskins and Adkins also finished with RBIs to round out the offense for Belfry.
Score by Innings
BHS: 0 6 2 0 6 — 14 11 1
MCHS: 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 0
BELFRY 13 FLOYD CENTRAL 4
Twin brothers Steven and Jonathan Banks had a night to remember on Thursday at Floyd Central as they nearly singlehandedly guided Belfry to a 15th Region road win.
Steven Banks clubbed a pair of home runs, 2-run shots in the 5th and 7th innings, while brother Jonathan Banks finished the game a perfect 4-4 with a double and four RBIs.
Parker Hall and Isaiah Stanley each finished with a single and two RBIs while Noah Brown had a RBI single to round out the offense for Belfry.
Ashton Deskins started on the hill and got the win for head coach Michael Hagy’s club as he went six innings and allowed four runs on four hits while striking out 10 batters and issuing four walks.
Steven Banks pitched the final inning of the game for Belfry and struck out the side to end the game.
With the pair of wins Belfry improves their season record to 9-5. The Pirates were set to be back in action on Monday night at Lawrence County in the Kentucky 2A Tournament.
Belfry is scheduled to play at local rival Mingo Central on Wednesday, at Letcher County on Friday, before returning home to host Knott County Central on Saturday.
Score by Innings
BHS: 0 3 1 0 3 3 3 — 13 12 3
FCHS: 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 — 4 4 4