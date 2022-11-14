ASHLAND — For the second time in three seasons Ashland Blazer knocked 3A powerhouse Belfry out of the postseason as the Tomcats got a convincing 48-7 win Friday night at a soggy Putnam Stadium.
“It’s just a testament to how hard our kids have been working and how focused they have been with everything we have been trying to do and the culture we’re trying to build with our program,” first year Tomcat coach Chad Tackett said after the win. “All the credit goes to them, they played their tails off tonight, and that’s all you can ask for.”
With the win Ashland improved 8-4 on the season and advances to the Class 3A quarterfinals next week where they will travel to Log Mountain to play Bell County and Dudley Hilton.
The Tomcats wasted no time taking control of the ballgame against Belfry as they jumped out to a 28-0 lead midway through the second quarter of action.
Sophomore Braxton Jennings scored the first two touchdowns of the night for Blazer as his 1-yard run on their opening drive got the scoring started, and Brian Church’s PAT gave them a 7-0 lead.
The opening score was set up on a nice 71-yard catch and run by Terell Jordan down to the Pirate 1-yard line.
Jennings hit paydirt for the second time late in the first quarter as sophomore QB LaBryant Strader hit him in stride on a second down and 21 play and the speedster took it all the way for the 37-yard score. The PAT doinked off the left upright, and Ashland went ahead 13-0 with 41 seconds left in the opening quarter.
The Pirates (6-6) finally moved the ball into Tomcat territory on their next possession, but the drive stalled near midfield, and coach Philip Haywood was forced to punt.
Ashland took back over at their own 15-yard line, and the Tomcat offense put their foot on the gas as they marched 85 yard down the field in six plays as Strader hit Brandon Houston on a 44-yard bomb to cap off the drive. Strader found Jennings for the two-point try, and Ashland went ahead 21-0 with 3:05 left in the opening half.
Things got worse for Belfry on their next possession as freshman back Ace Caudill fumbled the ball on their first play, and it was recovered by Ashland’s Sawyer Edens to give them the ball at the Belfry 28-yard line.
The Tomcats made them pay for the turnover as Strader took care of it with his legs as he powered into the end zone from 1 yard out, and the ensuing PAT gave them a 28-0 lead with 1:41 left in the half.
The Pirates were able to move the ball down the field in the air before the end of the first half as freshman QB Chase Varney hit fellow freshman Aiden Burke on a 20-yard scoring strike with no time left on the clock, and Aidan McCoy’s PAT made the score 28-7 going into the locker rooms.
Belfry could not carry the momentum over into the second half, however, as Jennings picked off a Varney pass on their opening possession of the third quarter. The Pirates had four turnovers in total in the second half and coughed the ball up six times in the game.
Ashland took advantage as they scored three more times in the second half — first on a 7-yard run by Jennings, second on a 1-yard plunge by Stroder, and the final score came on a 3-yard run by Tay Thomas by to extend their lead to 48-7 and put the game on ice.
Strader had an impressive night under center for the Tomcats as he completed 6-9 passes for 178 yards and two TDs while also adding 51 more yards and two more scores on the ground.
Jennings also had a big night as he ran 13 times for 59 yards and two scores, had the 37-yard receiving score and picked off a pass in the second half.
“He came up big for us tonight,” Tackett said. “He’s a special player, he’s just a sophomore, and he’s got a huge future. I’m really excited for him.”
Belfry was held to 205 total yards on the night with 157 coming on the ground and 48 in the air. Varney finished just 4-15 passing on the night with a TD and an interception. Caden Woolum was the leading rusher with 78 yards on 12 attempts while Braxton Hatfield had 57 yards.
The defending 3A state champion Pirates closed out the 2022 season with a 6-6 record. This was the first time since 2009 Belfry was eliminated in the second round of the postseason.
ABHS (8-4): 13 15 7 13 — 48
