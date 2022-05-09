GOODY, Ky. — Belfry’s twin-brothers Steven and Jonathan Banks singlehandedly did enough damage to do in Tug Valley in the Pirates 19-1 win on Monday, May 2.
Steven Banks turned in a three hit day with six RBIs including a grand-slam home run in the fine run Pirate fifth while brother Jonathan Banks also had three hits, all doubles, and drove in three runs.
If you combine the two performances then the Banks brothers finished the win against Tug Valley 6-8 at the plate with three doubles, a grand-slam, nine RBIs, and six runs scored.
Noah Brown also had two hits including a double and three RBIs while Ashton Deskins singled twice, walked, was hit by two pitches, scored two runs, and knocked in one.
Devin Jude added a RBI double for Belfry while Isaiah Stanley, Jonah Adkins, and Drew Berry each had singles.
Adkins picked up the win on the mound for Tug Valley as he went four innings and allowed the one run on three hits with 10 Ks and no walks. Jake Varney pitched the final inning in relief and struck out two batters.
Nick Alley legged out a triple for Tug Valley while Conner Lackey had a double. Seniors Tanner Kirk, Alex Vance, and James Davis each added singles.
Vance started the game on the mound for Tug and was credited with the loss.
Score by Innings
BHS: 0 9 4 1 5 — 19 13 2
TVHS: 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 5 3
BELFRY 13 SHLEBY VALLEY 3 (Tuesday, May 3)
Head coach Michael Hagy’s club continued their hot hitting into a home date on Tuesday against Shelby Valley as they jumped ahead early and enver looked back in a 13-3 mercy rule win.
Jonah Adkins led the way for the Pirates at the dish as he doubled, singled, and drove in three runs. Devin Jude and Isiah Stanley both had a pair of hits including a double and two RBIs while Steven Banks had two RBI singles.
Noah Brown also chipped in a RBI single, Jonathan Banks singled and doubled, and Jake Varney, Drew Berry, and Parker Hall all singled.
Hall was the winning pitcher for the Pirates as he went four innings and allowed three runs on six hits with six Ks and four walks. Stanley pitched the final inning in relief and struck out a pair.
Score by Innings
SVHS: 1 1 0 1 0 — 3 6 1
BHS: 6 4 1 1 1 — 13 15 1
BELFRY 6 EAST RIDGE 1 (Thursday, May 5)
A pair of Belfry pitchers combined to limit visiting East Ridge to just a single hit in a 6-1 defeat on Thursday.
Noah Brown earned the win for the Pond Creekers as he went 4.2 innings in relief and allowed zero runs on one hit with three Ks and no walks. Nick Runyon started on the mound and he allowed one run and struck out four batters awhile also walking four in 2.1 innings pitched
Belfry tied the game up at one apiece in the bottom of the fourth when Ashton Deskins walked and later came around to score on an error.
The Pirates took the lead in the fifth inning and never looked back as Jonathan Banks got the scoring started with a RBI single before brother Steve Banks knocked in two runs with a double.
Brown helped his own cause with a pair of hits including a RBI triple while Jake Varney added a single and a RBI.
With the wins Belfry has now came out on top in four straight games as they improve their season record to 19-9.
The Pirates have a busy week to close out the regular season with four games on tap beginning with a road tilt on Monday at Betsy Layne.
Belfry returns home for their final three games of the regular season beginning with Johnson Central on Tuesday, Magoffin County on Thursday, and Paintsville on Friday.
Score by Innings
ERHS: 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 1 4
BHS: 0 0 0 1 5 0 x — 6 5 2