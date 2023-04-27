Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

GOODY, Ky. — Belfry earned a season sweep over West Virginia foe Man on Thursday night as the Pirates run-ruled the 'Billies with a 15-5 win in six innings at a soggy Massey Energy Field. 

"That was a good win. In my career here we've developed a pretty good rivalry with Man. Coach (Mike) Crosby does a really good job with them, me and him go way back to high school and I've got a lot of respect for him and his program," coach Michael Hagy said. "But it was good to finally finish somebody off. We haven't been doing that a lot lately and hopefully we've turned the corner. That's three in a row for us and hopefully we can keep this thing rolling."

