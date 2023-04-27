GOODY, Ky. — Belfry earned a season sweep over West Virginia foe Man on Thursday night as the Pirates run-ruled the 'Billies with a 15-5 win in six innings at a soggy Massey Energy Field.
"That was a good win. In my career here we've developed a pretty good rivalry with Man. Coach (Mike) Crosby does a really good job with them, me and him go way back to high school and I've got a lot of respect for him and his program," coach Michael Hagy said. "But it was good to finally finish somebody off. We haven't been doing that a lot lately and hopefully we've turned the corner. That's three in a row for us and hopefully we can keep this thing rolling."
The game was scoreless until the home half of the second when Jake Varney doubled to lead off the inning and later came in on an RBI single from younger brother Chase Varney.
In the ensuing third inning the Pirates plated three more runs as they capitalized on a Man error with two-outs in the inning that would have ended the frame. Belfry's Devin Jude dribbled a grounder to short that was booted and two runs scored and then Jake Varney scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-0.
"(Braxton) Messer came out firing on all cylinders, he was on. And our defense couldn't field anything behind him," Man coach Mike Crosby said aftert the game. "That pretty much sums it up, our defense let our pitcher down and then eventually he got demoralized. We just didn't show up to play ball."
The 'Billies looked to claw their way back into the game in the top of the fourth inning as they finally got on the board when John McCoy scampered home after a sacrifice fly by Cam Gerace.
Later in the inning Messer helped his own cause as he scored on a steal of home after reaching base earlier in the inning on a single to make it 4-2.
The Pirates blew the game open in the bottom half of the inning however as Jonathan Banks got those two runs back with a two-RBI double and then Noah Brown delivered the dagger as he belted a grand slam to left field to make it 10-2. The grand slam for Brown was his second of the season.
Man wouldn't quit as they tried to claw back with three runs in the sixth inning as Gerace hit an RBI groundout to short and then Luke Haney drilled a two-run single to right to make it a 10-5 game.
"These guys don't quit, that is a good thing about them" Crosby said. "But it seems like when we get down in the valley, we make a ton of mistakes and dig ourselves a hole and then we have to battle back. It's been like that the whole year."
Belfry answered once again however as they put the game away with five runs in the bottom of the sixth as Jude and Isaiah Stanley each had two-run doubles and David Michael Hagy had an RBI walk.
Freshman Chase Varney got the win on the mound for Belfry as he bounced back from a couple of bad outings by going five innings and striking out eight Man batters while allowing only two hits. He did walk three batters, hit three, and allowed four runs.
"Chase needed this. He has really struggled. He's been his own worst enemy here lately. He gets in his own head," coach Hagy said. "But tonight the thing with him was I thought he got squeezed early and he kept his composure. Early on in the year he was not, he was letting it get to him and he would turn into a slinger instead of a pitcher. Tonight he kept his composure and was pumping that zone. Hopefully he's turned the corner because we really need him down the stretch if we are going to do anything in the postseason."
Messer was tagged with the loss for the 'Billies as he lasted 3.1 innings allowing nine runs, six earned, on six hits with five Ks and five walks. Hunter Gibson fired 2.1 innings in relief and gave up six runs on four hits with two punchouts and four walks.
Messer had two hits at the plate to lead Man while Bo Thompson and Haney each had a single.
Jonathan Banks, Stanley, and Chase Varney each had two hits to lead the way for BHS with Banks having two doubles and an RBI and Stanley also having a double, two RBIs, and two runs scored. Varney also knocked in a run.
Brown led the Pirates in RBIs with four thanks to the grand slam while Devin Jude had the RBI double. Jake Varney also doubled, walked three times, and scored a team high four runs.
With the win the Pirates improved to 12-10 while Man fell to 13-9 with the loss.
Score by Innings
MHS: 0 0 0 2 0 3 - 5 4 3
BHS: 0 1 3 6 0 5 - 15 10 2
BELFRY 18 PHELPS 0 (Tuesday, April 25)
Belfry blasted Phelps in their first 60th District game of the season on Tuesday night as the Pirates earned an 18-0 win in five innings.
The Pirates had 17 hits as a team and clubbed three home runs. Jonathan Banks, Jake Varney, and Stevn Banks all had three hits to pace the Belfry offense and they all cleared the fence on the day.
Jonathan Banks hit a three-run homer in the second inning, brother Steven Banks hit a solo shot in the third, and Jake Varney capped off the day with a three-run homer of his own in the fifth. Jonathan Banks and Jake Varney also doubled and had five RBIs while Stevn Banks drove in a pair.
Freshman David Michael Hagy went 2-3 with a double and three runs scored, Isaiah Stanley went 2-3 with two RBIs, and scored three times while Noah Brown also had two hits and knocked in a run.
Damian Hensley and Gary Davis also singled to round out the offense for BHS.
Stanley got the win as he went four scoreless innings and allowed just one hit with three strikeouts and a walk. Hensley pitched one shutout inning striking out a batter.
Dawson McCoy took the loss for Phelps giving up seven runs on eight hits with two Ks and two walks.
McCoy and Ethan Wolford had the lone hits on the night for the Hornets.
Score by Innings
BHS: 2 5 4 2 5 - 18 17 1
PHS: 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 2 5
BELFRY 8 MARTIN COUNTY 2 (Monday, April 24)
The Pirates snapped a five-game losing streak on Monday night by knocking off Martin County 8-2.
Junior lefty Jonah Adkins picked up the complete game win as he allowed just two unearned runs on three hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.
Isaiah Stanley and Chase Varney led Belfry with three hits apiece as Stanley had a double, two RBIs, and two runs scored and Varney also had an RBI and scored twice.
Adkins helped his own cause with two hits including a triple and an RBI, Jake Varney had an RBI double, Jonathan Banks had a two-run single, and Bryce Hagy also singled.
Score by Innings
MCHS: 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 3 1
BHS: 1 5 2 0 0 0 x - 8 11 4