BUCKLEYS CREEK, Ky. — To say that Belfry has dominated their series with in-county school Pike Central would be an understatement. In fact, the Pirates have never lost to the Hawks since the two team’s first met in 1994.
Head coach Philip Haywood’s club continued to have their way with the Hawks as they improved to 31-0 all-time against PCHS following a 58-0 thrashing on Friday night at the Hawks Nest.
The Hawks actually got on the scoreboard first as they scored on a 23 yard run from QB Tayvion Boykin to take an early 8-0 lead. From that point on it was all Belfry however as the Pirates exploded to take a 22-8 lead after the first quarter and a 44-8 lead into the halftime locker rooms.
The vaunted Belfry rushing attack could not be stopped all night long as the Pirate offensive line was opening massive running lanes. The Pirates finished with 324 yards rushing on only 16 carries in the game, good for an average over 20 yards per tote.
Five different Belfry ball carriers scored rushing touchdowns in the win as coach Haywood spread the ball around to several different playmakers.
The Bucs were led by senior Isaac Dixon who finished the game with four carries for 95 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore QB Caden Woolum finished with two carries for 52 yards and made both totes count as he found the end zone each time.
Zayne Hatfield and Alex Long each broke loose on long TD runs as Hatfield scampered 49 yards while Long hit pay dirt from 47 yards away. Freshman Austin Harlow added the final score for BHS on a three-yard run. He saw three carries for 32 total yards.
Neal Copley ran two times for two yards and punched across a pair of two-point conversions while Braxton Hartfield rounded out the offense for Belfry with one carry for 19 yards.
The “Big Red” defense gave up 66 yards on their first possession of the game but tightened up the rest of the way as the Hawks finished with 92 total yards of offense for the game.
Braxton Hatfield recovered a Boykins fumble in the first half after the ball was knocked free by Zayne Hatfield.
The win was the fourth straight for the Pirates as they finished 4-0 in district play for the 11th straight season and claimed another district title.
Belfry will now turn their sites to 4A power Johnson Central as the Golden Eagles will be making the trip to Pond Creek on Friday night.
Belfry leads the all-time series against LC 29-8 but the tides have turned of late as the Golden Eagles have won 8 of the past 12 games since 2009 and currently ride a three-game win streak in the series. The Pirates last win against JC was a 35-19 victory in 2017. JC won last years game by a final of 35-14.
This will mark the Eagles first trip to Belfry after the passing of longtime head coach Jim Matney. Matney grew up on Pond Creek and was a standout for the Pirates during his playing days, graduating in 1977.
Kickoff for the highly anticipated matchup of Eastern Kentucky powers is set for 7:30 p.m. at Haywood Stadium.
Score by Quarters
BHS (4-5): 22 22 14 0 — 58
PCHS (3-7): 8 0 0 0 — 8
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
PC: Tayvion Boykins 23 yard run (Boykins pass to Billy Bush) 8:57
B: Isaac Dixon 45 yard run (Neal Copley run) 7:28
B: Caden Woolum 3 yard run (Gideon Ireson Kick Good) 5:01
B: Dixon 31 yard run (Ireson Kick Good) 2:44
Second Quarter
B: Woolum 49 yard run (Ireson Kick Good) 9:44
B: Dixon 13 yard run (Ireson Kick Good) 6:12
B: Zayne Hatfield 49 yard run (Copley run) 3:22
Third Quarter
B: Alex Long 47 yard run (Aiden McCoy Kick Good) 9:50
B: Austin Harlow 1 yard run (McCoy Kick Good) 2:17
Fourth Quarter
No Scoring