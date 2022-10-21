GOODY, Ky. — The Pike County Central Hawks have never beaten district rival Belfry on the gridiron since the school opened in 1994 and they are still in search of their first win against the 3A power as the Pirates cruised to a 42-7 win on Friday night at Haywood Stadium.
The win for head coach Philip Haywood and the Pirates made them 33-0 against the Hawks all-time with a majority of the wins being of the lopsided variety.
The Pirates (5-4) wasted no time jumping all over Pike Central on Friday night as they had a 14-0 lead before their offense came onto the field to take the first snap.
Belfry got on the board on the opening kickoff when Dre Young fielded the ball at the 11-yard line and raced 89-yards past the Hawk defenders for the touchdown.
After the Belfry defense forced a three-and-out, the Pirate special teams made another play as this time Caden Woolum caught the Pike Central punt and returned it 68-yards to the house to make it 14-0.
After the Belfry defense forced another Hawk punt their offense finally got to take the field and they scored in just two plays as Woolum scampered in from 38-yards out for his second score.
Woolum scored four total touchdowns on the day as QB Chase Varney hit him for a 29-yard score to make it 28-0 Belfry and then Woolum sped into the endzone on a 13-yard run to make it 35-0 after the first quarter.
The Pirates took a 42-0 lead and set up the running lock early in the second quarter when freshman back Cayden Varney took the handoff and ran 58-yards untouched for the score.
Belfry gained 269 yards of offense in the win with 188 coming on the ground and 81 in the air. They held the Hawks to 108 total yards, 61 rushing and 42 passing.
Varney completed 4-5 passes for 80 yards and a TD as Aidan Burke was the leading receiver catching three balls for 51 yards. Woolum added the 29-yard receiving score, ran two times for 51 yards scoring on both of his touches out of the backfield, and had the 68-yard punt return.
Eleven different ball carriers saw handoffs out of the backfield in the win for BHS.
Belfry improved to 5-4 on the season with the win and locked up the No. 2 seed in the district. They found out that they will open up the 3A playoffs with a home game against Russell on Friday, Nov. 5.
Before starting the postseason however, the Pirates have one more regular season game to play as they will travel to 4A rival Johnson Central (7-2) on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. kick.
Belfry leads the all-time series with the Eagles 29-9 but JC has won four straight including a 48-22 win at Belfry last season.
B: Dre Young 89-yard kickoff return (Aidan McCoy PAT)
B: Caden Woolum 68-yard punt return (McCoy PAT)
B: Woolum 38-yard run (McCoy PAT)
B: Chase Varney 29-yard pass to Woolum (McCoy PAT)
B: Woolum 13-yard run (McCoy PAT)
B: Cayden Varney 58-yard run (McCoy PAT)
PC: Matt Anderson 1-yard run (Rudy Sanchez PAT)
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.