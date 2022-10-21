Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Members of the Belfry offensive line take a break during a game earlier in the 2022 season. 

 Jarrid McCormick | HD Media

GOODY, Ky. — The Pike County Central Hawks have never beaten district rival Belfry on the gridiron since the school opened in 1994 and they are still in search of their first win against the 3A power as the Pirates cruised to a 42-7 win on Friday night at Haywood Stadium. 

The win for head coach Philip Haywood and the Pirates made them 33-0 against the Hawks all-time with a majority of the wins being of the lopsided variety. 

