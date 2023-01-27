Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

PHELPS — Belfry blew open what was a close game at halftime against 60th District foe Phelps on Monday, Jan. 23 as the Pirates ran away for a 71-43 win inside the McCoy Athletic Center. 
 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

