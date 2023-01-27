PHELPS — Belfry blew open what was a close game at halftime against 60th District foe Phelps on Monday, Jan. 23 as the Pirates ran away for a 71-43 win inside the McCoy Athletic Center.
The game was tight for the entire first half as the Hornets came out playing with a lot of energy in their home gym. Phelps jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead thanks to a pair of buckets from Mason Prater and then led 9-3 after a deep three from Hayden Mounts.
Mounts continued his hot start as he sank a foul-line jumper a few minutes later to give Phelps their largest lead of the night at 13-5.
Belfry responded with a 10-0 run to end the quarter however as a pair of threes from Noah Brown and a pair of lay ins from Eric Daniels and Chase Varney gave BHS the 15-13 lead at the end of one.
Phelps battled back and took the lead back at 19-18 after a pair of free-throws from Prater but Belfry's Jonathan Banks gave the lead right back to the Pirates as he scored six straight points.
Phelps however trimmed the lead back to one at 24-23 after another Prater free-throw late in the second quarter but Belfry freshman Cayden Varney got a bucket to go and gave the Pirates a three-point lead going into the half.
Coach Michael Hagy's adjustments at the break paid off for the Pirates as they came out and wasted no time blowing the game open by starting the half on a 17-2 run to take a 43-25 lead after a free-throw by Brown.
Belfry outscored Phelps 23-9 in the third quarter to take a 49-32 lead into the fourth quarter where they could once again double-up on Phelps and cruise to the 28-point win.
Senior guard Brown led all scorers with 21 points on the night as he poured in six three-pointers. Fellow senior Jonathan Banks recorded another double-double as he dropped 17 points and yanked down 14 rebounds.
Former Hornet Eric Daniels was next for Belfry with 15 points in his first game against his former team while freshman Chase Varney was next with six.
Aiden Burke and Caden Woolum each added three points for Belfry while Cayden Varney, Cody Erwin, and David Michael Hagy rounded out the scoring with two each. Woolum and Erwin led BHS with five assists apiece.
Prater led the way for Phelps with 18 points while Mikey Flemings also joined him in double-figures with 11. Hayden Mounts was next on the scoresheet with nine points.
Belfry improved to 5-13 on the season with the win while Phelps fell to 5-12.
Score by Quarters
Belfry (5-14): 15 11 23 22 -- 71
Phelps (5-12): 13 10 9 11 -- 43
Scoring
B: Woolum 3; Daniels 15; Erwin 2; Brown 21; Banks 17; Ch. Varney 6; Cay. Varney 2; Hagy 2; Burke 3
P: Prater 18; Mounts 9; Turnmire 2; Flemings 11; Sullivan 2; Staggs 1