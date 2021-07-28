GOODY, Ky. — The seven time state champion Belfry Pirates and head coach Philip Haywood officially began practice for the 2021 season this past week. The Pirates took to the field in shoulder pads and helmets at Haywood Stadium for the first time on Monday, July 19. The ‘Bucs will continue practice, many times going two-times a day, over the next few weeks before the start of the regular season on Friday, Aug. 20 in a road game at Pulaski County.
Pirates begin practice for 2021 season
