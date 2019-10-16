PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The homestanding Pikeville Panthers had no problem disposing of the Phelps Hornets on Friday night at the W.C Hambley Athletic Complex, defeating them by a final score of 50-0.
The maroon and white would set the tone for the rest of the night on the game’s opening kickoff as senior wide receiver Clay Tinsley returned it all the way for a touchdown. Senior place kicker Tanner Hamilton’s PAT attempt was good, and Pikeville lead 7-0.
On Phelps’ second drive of the game, senior cornerback Jackson Hensley would pick up a fumble off an option pitch by the Hornets and take it 20 yards to pay dirt with 8:24 left in the first quarter. The PAT try was successful, and the Panthers lead was pushed to 21-0.
After the next Phelps drive stalled, the home team would again capitalize. Sophomore quarterback Issac McNamee hooked up with senior wide receiver Clay Tinsley for a 67-yard touchdown pass. Hamilton’s PAT was good, and Pikeville extended their lead to 28-0 with 3:52 left in the first quarter.
With 48.8 seconds left in the first half, senior wide receiver Jackson Hensley would catch another long pass from McNamee and dash 43-yards to the house. The PAT was again good, and the Panther lead was now at 35-0.
As the first half clock was winding down, Pikeville tried to set up for a field goal attempt by Hamilton, but they didn’t get the snap off in time and the clock expired.
Pikeville lead Phelps 42-0 at halftime. This was Pikeville’s homecoming game, and Emma Johns was named 2019 Miss PHS in the halftime festivities.
As the second half began, the running clock had already started. Pikeville would add another score with 2 seconds left in the third quarter, and that would be the final score of the game by either team. Phelps could never find their footing on the offensive side of the ball and failed to score on all of their drives.
Pikeville would defeat Phelps by a final score of 50-0.
Phelps (3-4) will look to get back in the win column next Friday night as they face off against the Sayre Spartans in a 7:30 p.m. kick at Kentucky Christian University in Grayson, Kentucky.
Score by quarters:
PHS (3-4): 0 0 0 0
PHS (7-0): 35 7 8 0
First quarter:
PHS: 71-yard kick return Tinsley (PAT good by Hamilton) 11:40
PHS: 10-yard catch Pugh (PAT good by Hamilton) 9:20
PHS: 20-yard fumble return Hensley (PAT good by Hamilton) 8:24
PHS: 67-yard catch Tinsley (PAT good by Hamilton) 3:52
PHS: 43-yard catch Hensley (PAT good by Hamilton) 48.8
Second quarter:
PHS: 83-yard catch Lockhart (PAT good by Hamilton) 6:05
Third quarter:
PHS: 3-yard run Carson Wright (Two-point by Issac Coleman) 2.3
Cameron Maynard is a freelance reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at coastercam@hotmail.com.