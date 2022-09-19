PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pikeville Panthers won their fourth straight game against rival Belfry on Friday night as they cruised past the Pirates by a final of 48-13 at the Hambley Athletic Complex.
The Panthers got the scoring started as they found the end zone on their first offense possession when Blake Birchfield scored his first of three TDs on the day to put them on top 7-0.
Head coach Philip Haywood's Belfry squad had an answer on their ensuing possession, as they got a big play from junior halfback Caden Woolum, who ran 56 yards to paydirt. Aidan McCoy's PAT was good, and the game was tied up at seven apiece.
That was as close as the game would be the rest of the night as Pikeville rattled off 27 consecutive points against the Belfry defense, taking a 34-7 lead early in the fourth.
The Belfry offense put together a nice scoring drive in the fourth quarter as they moved the ball 80 yards in 12 plays as Dre Young capped it off with a one-yard TD plunge. The PAT was blocked as the lead was cut to 34-14.
Pikeville responded and scored 14 straight points of their own to close out the game as the 48-point total was their most against the Pirates in a single game since a 79-0 win in 1929.
Pikeville outgained Belfry with 460 yards to 229 in the win as they threw for 236 yards and passed for 224. Belfry ran for 229 yards and passed for 33.
Woolum was the leading Pirate rusher as he had 93 yards on six carries. Freshman Ace Caudill had 42 yards on 10 attempts while Young also had 42 yards on 14 totes. Cayden Varney also ran seven times for 17 yards.
QB Chase Varney was 3-8 passing for 33 yards. Steven Banks caught one pass for 25 yards, Cayden Varney made a six-yard grab, and Aidan Burke had a two-yard reception.
Pikeville QB Isaac Duty was 7-9 passing for 236 yards and two TDs while Birchfield ran for 188 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries.
Senior Blake Hurley had a fumble recovery on defense for the Pirates in the third quarter.
Belfry fell to 2-3 on the season with the loss while Pikeville improved to 2-2. Belfry narrowly leads the all-time series over the Panthers with an overall record of 39-28-2.
The Pirates will enter the District portion of their schedule this Friday night with a road trip to play Magoffin County. Belfry is 11-0 all-time against the Hornets, including a 43-0 win a year ago.
PHS (2-2): 14 14 0 20 - 48
P: 31-yard run Blake Birchfield (Jacob Rogers PAT good)
B: 56-yard run Caden Woolum (Aidan McCoy PAT good)
P: 8-yard run Birchfield (Rogers PAT Good)
P: Isaac Duty 74-yard pass to Brenden Anthony (Rogers PAT good)
B: 7-yard run Birchfield (Rogers PAT good)
P: Duty 60-yard pass to Wade Hensley (Rogers PAT no good)
B: 1-yard run Dre Young (McCoy PAT blocked)
P: 14-yard run Birchfield (Rogers PAT good)
P: 1-yard run Blake Caudill (Rogers PAT good)
