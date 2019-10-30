PIKEVILLE — From left, Brett Keene, Pikeville Market President for Community Trust Bank, Mike Hamilton, Principal at Phelps High School, Greg Napier, Principal at Shelby Valley High School, Mark Gannon, Principal at Belfry High School, Adam Farmer, Athletic Director at East Ridge High School, Kristy Orem, Athletic Director at Pikeville High School, Eric Ratliff, Head Football Coach at Pike Central High School, and Rick Newsome, Eastern Region Market President for Community Trust Bank pose earlier this month at the Community Trust Bank/WYMTPike County Bowl Committee Distribution Luncheon. $7,202.11 was distributed to each of the six Pike County high schools for a total of $43,212.66. Over the 35 years of the Pike County Bowl, a total of $962,862 has been distributed to Pike County Schools.