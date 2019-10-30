Pike County Bowl Distribution 2019.jpg

From left, Pikeville Market president for Community Trust Bank Brett Keene, Phelps High School principal Mike Hamilton, Shelby Valley High School principal Greg Napier, Belfry High School principal Mark Gannon, East Ridge High School athletic director Adam Farmer, Pikeville High School athletic director Kristy Orem, Pike Central High School head football coach Eric Ratliff and Eastern Region Market president for Community Trust Bank Rick Newsome pose earlier this month at the Community Trust Bank/WYMTPike County Bowl Committee Distribution Luncheon. $7,202.11 was distributed to each of the six Pike County high schools for a total of $43,212.66. Over the 35 years of the Pike County Bowl, a total of $962,862 has been distributed to Pike County Schools.

 Submitted photo

