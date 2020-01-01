GOODY, Ky. — The Phelps Hornets split their two games in the 45th annual Mountain Schoolboy Classic this past weekend at Belfry High School as they defeated Whitley County 60-49 on Saturday night after losing to Sayre 60-57 on Friday.
The Hornets (5-7) jumped all over the Colonels of Whitley County on Saturday as they scored 19 points in each of the first two quarters and took a 38-18 halftime lead.
Whitley County chipped slowly away at the Phelps lead in the second half and got it to single digits but the Hornets were able to hold on for the 11 point win.
Senior guard Trey Francis led Phelps in scoring as he scored a game 19 points with 12 coming in the first half. Cameron Sanson joined him in double-figures with 10 while Dominick Francis just missed it finishing with nine.
Landon Dotson, Cameron Johnson and Jason Casey each finished with six while Seth Mayhorn and Jaylen Wells both scored two to round out the scoring for the blue-and-white.
Whitley County was led by Jack Estes as he netted 13 points and Brayden Mahan followed him with nine.
SAYRE 60, PHELPS 57 (Friday): The Phelps Hornets nearly battled back against Sayre and forced overtime in the opening day of the 45th Mountain Schoolboy Classic on Friday night but fell by a final score of 60-57.
The Spartans took an early led as they led 16-11 after one quarter of play and they kept the lead going into the break at 31-27.
The third quarter was their best of the night as they outscored Phelps 15-9 to take a 48-36 lead into the fourth quarter.
Coach Jason Sanson’s club never quit battling back however despite leading scorer Trey Francis fouling out with three minutes to play.
The Hornets trimmed the lead all the way down to three and had the ball with a chance to tie in the closing seconds with a long distance heave, but Sayre intercepted the in-bounds pass and secured the three-point win.
Phelps was led in scoring by Francis with 21 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter to help get the Hornets back in the game before fouling out with three to go.
Jason Casey and Dominick Francis each totaled 10 points while Seth Mayhorn scored five, Cameron Johnson and Cameron Sanson each scored four, and Landon Dotson finished with three.
Cpry Givens led Sayre with 18 points, while Trey Atkins finished with 13. Cole Pennington, the son of former Marshall and NFL quarterback Chad Pennington, finished with seven points for the Spartans.
After the pair of games Phelps sees their season record move to 5-7. They are set to return to action on Saturday at Twin Valley, Virginia, in a 7:30 p.m start.