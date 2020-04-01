For the second consecutive season, Phelps senior guard Trey Francis headlines the Williamson Daily News All-Area Basketball Team.
Francis was named captain of the First Team after he led the Hornets to a 21-11 record in the 2019-20 season as they claimed back-to-back 60th District Championships for the first time in school history.
The 6’4” senior did a little bit of everything for head coach Jason Sanson as he was the teams top scorer and re-bounder, averaging a double-double for the second straight season.
Francis finished the 2019-20 season averaging 19.3 points per game to go along with 13.2 rebounds a game, four plus assists, and three plus steals. Francis 13 plus rebounds a game was among the leaders in the state as he helped the blue-and-white become the top rebounding team in Kentucky.
He finished just 30 points shy of 2,000 for his career as he totaled 1,970 points during his career for the Hornets. Francis has several offers to continue his career at the next level, but has yet to decide what his next move will be.
Francis was joined on the First Team by Tug Valley teammates Caleb May and Ethan Colegrove, Mingo Central teammates and brothers Drew and Devin Hatfrield, and Belfry freshman sensation Sal Dean.
Here is a capsule look at the rest of the All-Area First Team selections along with the members of the Second Team and those who received Honorable Mention:
Drew Hatfield:
- Hatfield finished fifth in the Cardinal Conference this past season in scoring as he averaged 21.2 points per game and five plus assists for the Miners. He finished his career with 1,845 total points and is the leading scorer in the history of MCSH scoring 1,140 points in his career for the Miners. He will be attending Glenville State to play football this Fall.
Caleb May:
- After picking up First Team All-State honors on the gridiron last Fall May continued to dominate the opposition on the hardwood. The junior point guard was the Panthers leading scorer averaging 16.5 points per game on the season to go along with 3.3 assists and 2 steals. He helped TVHS return to the Class A State Tournament which is currently postponed due to COVID-19.
Sal Dean:
- The freshman guard took the 15th Region by storm this past season, finishing as the Pirates leading scorer, rebounder, and assist man. The lighting quick southpaw averaged 16.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and five plus assists for coach Mark Thompson. He along with the other top three scorers will be back for Belfry next season as they look to improve on their 10-19 record.
Ethan Colegrove:
- The sophomore big man is the most fundamental post player in the area, and its not even close. Colegrove was a terror in the paint all season for TVHS finishing with averages of 12 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. Of his 8.6 rebounds per game, 3.3 came on the offensive end as he led the team in second chance points for the second consecutive year.
Devin Hatfield:
- The lanky sophomore stepped into a starting role this season for coach Stan Elkins and didn’t miss a beat as he averaged 12.3 points per contest and provided a steady outside threat alongside his brother Drew. Devin became more aggressive at seasons end scoring 23 points in their final game of the season and he will be looked upon to do even more scoring next season.
Second Team
- Ian Reed (Captain) — Jr. — TVHS
- Tyler Chaffin — Jr. — BHS
- Dominick Francis — Jr. — PHS
- Jarius Jackson — Soph. — MCHS
- Easton Davis — Jr. — TVHS
- Jason Casey — Sr. — PHS
Honorable Mention: Nathan May, Josh Wellman (MCHS), Austin Hager, Brett Coleman (BHS), Joby Sorrell (TVHS), Cameron Sanson (PHS).