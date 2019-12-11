PHELPS, Ky. — Phelps guard Danielle Prater recently scored her 2,000th career point in the Lady Hornets’ 56-27 win over Magoffin County last Thursday at the McCoy Atheltic Center.
The senior needed 19 points coming into the game to reach the milestone and reached it on a contested three at the 6:59 mark of the fourth quarter.
She finished the game with 20 points and now sits at 2,001 career points. Chloe Smith added 12 points for the blue-and-white while Kacie Dotson, Alyssa Sargent and Kylie Hall each chipped in eight. The Lady Hornets improved to 2-0 with the win going into Tuesday’s contest at Paintsville.