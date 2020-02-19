GOODY, Ky. — The Phelps Hornets and head coach Jason Sanson picked up the season sweep over 60th District foe Belfry on Thursday of this past week with a 72-48 thrashing on the Pirates home court.
The visiting Hornets (17-10) flexed their muscles throughout the game but particularly in the first quarter, where they jumped out to a 27-5 lead. The Pirates only hit one shot from the floor in the first eight minutes of play as Phelps played locked down defense.
All five Phelps starters also got on the board in the first period as they were led by Trey Francis and Dominick Francis who scored eight points each.
The blue-and-white continued to pour it on in the second quarter as they led by as much as 41-9 at one point and took a 46-15 lead into the halftime locker room.
Trey and Dominick Francis carried the Hornets in the first half as Dominick led the way with 16 and Trey followed with 15.
Coach Mark Thompson’s Pirates continued to play hard in the second half and won the half by seven points but the Hornets still held on for the 24 point win.
Phelps out shot Belfry by a wide margin in the contest as they hit 30-49 shots for 61%, including 9-19 from deep. The Pirates only hit 16-48 shots for a measly 33%, including 3-15 from deep.
Trey Francis led the Hornets in scoring as he dropped in 27 points while also grabbing 13 rebounds and dishing five assists. Dom Francis followed him with 23 points while Jason Casey also reached double-figures with 10 points and dished nine assists.
Seth Mayhorn was next with six points, while Landon Dotson, Cameron Sanson and Jaylen Wells rounded out the scoring with two points each.
Junior Tyler Chaffin was the lone Pirate to land in double-digits with 14 points while also grabbing a team leading six rebounds. Austin Hager followed him with six, while Brett Coleman, Caled Spears added five, Ben McNamee, and Jax Thompson each scored four, Isaiah Hackney, Dylan Goff and Sal Dean finished with three, and Isaac Dixon rounded out the scoring with two points.
The win for Phelps improved them to 4-0 on the season in the 60th District and locked them into the No. 1 seed in the district tournament, which also guarantees them a berth in the 15th Region tournament. They are now 17-10 overall on the season.
The Hornets were back in action last night against Pike Central and will play Pretsonsburg on Thursday before closing out the regular season at home against Betsy Layne on Friday
The loss for Belfry means that they will play Pike Central in the opening round of the upcoming 60th District tournament at BHS, which means the loser of that game will see their season come to a close in that semifinal contest.
The Pirates have a 9-13 record now on the season as they have lost 11 of 14 games since starting the season off 6-2. The Pirates did pick up a pair of wins this past week as they beat Pike Central 68-52 at home on Wednesday and picked up a good win at Betsy Layne by a final of 69-66.
Sal Dean led the way in the win against the Hawks as he scored 18 points while also grabbing nine rebounds and dishing eight assists. Tyler Chaffin was right behind him as she scored 17 points.
In the win against Betsy Layne, Dean once again led with 24 points, including 20 in the second half alone. He also topped the team with eight rebounds and seven assists. Jax Thompson joined him in double-figures with 12 while Austin Hager added 11 and Tyer Chaffin scored nine.
The Pirates were back in action on Monday against Pike Central and on Tuesday at East Ridge, but scores and stats were not available by press time. Belfry will play at Floyd Central on Thursday before closing out the season at home against Russell on Friday.