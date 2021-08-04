PHELPS, Ky. — The Phelps High School football team will face a few new opponents during the upcoming 2021 football season as only four of the ten teams on the schedule appeared on the schedule a year ago.
Third year coach Andrew West and his Hornets will begin the season with one of their six new opponents as they will travel to Pineville to kick off the season on Aug. 20.
The blue-and-white will return to Pike County the following week on Aug. 27 to compete in the annual Pike County Bowl, as they face off with cross-county rival East Ridge in the first of two games at Haywood Stadium. Phelps has defeated the Warriors each of the last three times they played, including 47-6 in 2019.
Week three is when the Hornets will finally get to hit the grass at the friendly confines of Marty Casey Stadium, as they welcome Floyd County foe Prestonsburg for only the second ever matchup all time between the two schools. The Blackcats won the lone matchup by a final of 50-22 in 1987.
Weeks four and five will see Phelps play two of the three out of state teams on the schedule as they will travel to Hurley, Virginia on Friday, Sept. 10 and then return home to host Tug Valley a week later on Sept. 17.
The next four games on the Hornets slate feature all four of the teams that were on the 2020 schedule, beginning with a home game against Betsy Layne. The Hornets picked up their lone win against the Bobcats in 2020 winning by a final of 54-26.
After having a bye on Friday, Oct. 1 coach West’s club will play two straight road games against tough district opponents as they travel to Hazard on Oct. 8 and Pikeville on Oct. 15.
The Hornets will return home for the final time to finish out their district games as they will welcome former Marshall standout Chad Pennington’s Sayre team to town. Sayre is lead by Pennington’s son, Cole Pennington, who is a standout QB that has already committed to his father’s alma mater.
Sayre went 8-1 in 2020 and also defeated Phelps in a game played at Kentucky Christian University by a score of 53-24.
The blue-and-white will wrap up the regular season with their third and final out of state opponent as the they will make the trip to Wayne County in West Virginia to play perennial playoff team Tolsia. The Rebels went 5-2 in 2020 and defeated Phelps 34-8 the last time they played in 2019.
The 10 teams featured on the 2021 schedule had a combined record of 37-38 in the 2020 season. The Hornets went 1-7 in the COVID shortened season and coach West’s club hopes to rebound in the new season and secure the first season with a final record above .500 since they went 7-3 in 1998.
2021 Phelps High School Football Schedule:
Aug. 20: at Pineville, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 27: vs. East Ridge (at Belfry, Pike County Bowl), 6 p.m.
Sept. 3: Prestonsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 10: at Hurley, Va., 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 17: Tug Valley, W.Va., 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 24: Betsy Layne, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 1: OPEN DATE, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 8: at Hazard, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 15: at Pikeville, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 22: Sayre, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 29: at Tolsia, W.Va., 7:30 p.m.