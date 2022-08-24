PHELPS — The Phelps football team had a coaching change in the offseason and battled low numbers early in preseason camp, but the Hornets are pushing through and are excited for the challenge lying ahead in 2022.
Former head coach Randy Smith is back on the sidelines in Hornetville after three-year head coach Andrew West resigned in June. Smith previously served as the head man at Phelps from 2013 to 2015.
“I got a lot of community support right now, more than I can remember having before,” Smith said. “I think we are going to have some nice crowds this year. The first couple weeks of practice, I was worried numbers wise but I think we are going to be alright.”
Smith said he was worried the Hornets might not be able to field a team this year as they had only 8-10 players consistently showing up at early workouts, but he said that as the start of school drew near more kids have started to come out.
“We’ve been having around 15-17 kids here practicing the past bit, but I believe once school starts back, we’ll be able to pick up a few more and end up with about 22 or 23 kids, and that’s almost kind of normal for us,” Smith said.
Smith has two experienced running backs returning in seniors Bryson Layne and Hayden Mounts. Both backs saw time a season ago. Also seeing carries at running back will be Kaliub Wolford while Lucas Fields will be the starting fullback.
The new quarterback in 2022 will be junior Jacob Kender. He was not on the team last season but coach Smith said he played QB some in middle school and is looking good at that spot early on.
At the receiver positions, Blake Daugherty and Owen Sullivan are both expected to see action, as is senior Corey Turnmire after he returns from an injury midway through the season.
“I think we’re going to be better than people think, too,” Smith said. “I was really surprised with the speed these guys have. This is then most speed I’ve had as a coach.”
Back up front to lead the offensive line is sophomore tackle Logan Hurley while senior Austin Asbury is back out on the team this year and playing the center spot.
With the low numbers this year, the Hornets will not have any one-way players, as everyone will see time on both sides of the ball.
Smith, who guided the Hornets to a record of 1-30-1 during his first tenure, said that being the head coach of a high school football team is about more than wins or losses.
“I’ve told these kids and I mean it, I don’t care if we win a ballgame. It’s more about winning in life,” Smith said. “And that won’t be determined until these boys graduate and go on to have families of their own...I want to coach these kids to be successful when they leave here and get out in the real world.”
Phelps will not be competing in KHSAA district play this season which means they are not eligible for the Class A postseason. Gone from their schedule are Class A powers Pikeville and Hazard and district foe Sayre.
“We’ve got a good schedule for our team as far as competitive-wise,” Smith said. “I was able to pick up Harlan and Montcalm pretty late which put us at eight games. I didn’t really want to play anymore than eight or nine games with this group this year.”
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.