PHELPS — The Phelps football team had a coaching change in the offseason and battled low numbers early in preseason camp, but the Hornets are pushing through and are excited for the challenge lying ahead in 2022.

Former head coach Randy Smith is back on the sidelines in Hornetville after three-year head coach Andrew West resigned in June. Smith previously served as the head man at Phelps from 2013 to 2015.

