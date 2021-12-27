JENKINS, Ky. — The Phelps Hornets picked up a win in the Cavalier Christmas Classic as they defeated host Jenkins on Wednesday, Dec. 22 by a final score of 63-48.
The Hornets (4-3) led 21-9 after the first quarter of play and then extended that lead to twenty at 42-22 going into halftime.
Phelps came out in the third quarter and extended the lead even more as they outscored Jenkins 17-3 to take a 59-35 lead into the fourth.
Head coach Brandon Ratliff would empty his bench in the fourth quarter as the Cavaliers would cut into the lead but it was all for naught as the blue-and-white secured the 15 point win.
The Hornets had a balanced scoring attack in the win as they had four players land in double-figures, led by Mason Prater who scored a game best 15.
Hayden Mounts followed him with 14 points and also recorded a double-double as he finished with 14 rebounds to go along with six assists and four steals.
Sophomore Mikey Flemings was next on the score sheet with 11 points while Landon Dotson also recorded a double-double as he finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Eric Daniels was next with seven points while Reece Norman chipped in four and Jon Murphy rounded out the scoring with two.
Phelps shot 25-64 from the floor in the win including 8-25 from the three-point line.
The win for Phelps sends them to one game above .500 on the season as they improved to 4-3.
They are now scheduled to play three games in the Chain Rock Classic at Pineville from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30.
Phelps begins play in the tourney on Tuesday against Menifee County in a 6 p.m. tip.
Score by Quarters
P (4-3): 21 21 17 4 — 63
J (0-8): 9 13 3 23 — 48
Scoring:
P: Prater 15, Mounts 14, Fleming 11, Dotson 10, Daniels 7, Norman 4, Murphy 2
J: Johnson 7, Wolford 7, Morris 7, Hayes 6, Davis 5, Stewart 4, Adams 4, Bryson 3, Tackett 3, Anderson 2