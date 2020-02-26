PHELPS, Ky. — Head coach Dwayne Abshire and the Phelps Lady Hornets concluded their slate of home games for the 2019-20 campaign with a 60-56 win over district rival Pike Central on Wednesday night.
Phelps (18-10) started the game on a quick 4-0 run behind a jumper by senior forward Chloe Smith and a layup by standout senior guard Danielle Prater. The Hornets held advantages of 10-4 on a steal and layup by Prater, and 13-6 on a three ball by Smith.
They jumped out to their biggest lead of the quarter at 18-8 late in the first frame on a trey by junior forward Kacie Dotson. PCCHS would reduce the lead to 18-10 behind a jump shot by senior guard Kelsi Brinager to end the period.
The Lady Hornets would snatch their largest lead of the game at 25-14 with 4:46 left in the first half on a long ball by Prater, but then, the Hawks (12-13) would go on a 12-0 run capped of by a shot from long distance by Central freshman guard Hannah May to give her squad a 26-25 lead with 1:47 left in the second period.
Dotson would then come up with a steal and rush to the other end of the court for a layup to put Phelps back in front 27-26.
However, the Hornets would lose the lead going into the locker room as Pike Central senior forward Chloe Neece buried a trey ball as the second quarter clock expired, giving head coach Derrick Newsome’s team a 29-27 lead at intermission.
The Lady Hawks would hit the ground running in the third quarter as they would take a 36-28 lead by going on a 7-1 advantage, which included a layup by Brinager, forcing Abshire to call a timeout. Another layup by Brinager would put the Hawks in front 38-32, but Phelps would tie the game on a 6-0 run of their own with 2:23 left in the third period on a pair of successful foul shots by Prater.
Smith would make true on two free throws to push the Hornet lead to 42-38, but they would surrender the lead to end the frame on an offensive rebound and layup by Brinager, and a trey by Neece to put the visitors back in front at 43-42.
The Lady Hawks would strike first to begin the fourth quarter with a bucket by senior guard Alexis Newsome, and they would extend their lead to three at 45-42. But then, the Blue and White would go on a 9-0 run, giving themselves a 51-45 lead, and they would never give up the lead again.
With Phelps leading 58-56 with under two seconds left in the contest, Prater nailed a pair of foul shots to put the game on ice, and The Lady Hornets would win the game by a final score of 60-56.
In her final home game, Prater added 25 points to the scoresheet, leading her team in the category on the night. Smith and Dotson also reached double figures, scoring 14 and 12 points, respectively. Sophomore forward Kylie Hall had the other nine points for Phelps.
Abshire’s club improved to 18-10 with the win over Pike Central, but they dropped their next contest on Thursday night, a road affair at Prestonsburg, to fall to 18-11 on the season. They played in the first round of the 60th district tournament at Belfry High School on Tuesday night as they face off against these same Pike Central Lady Hawks in a 6:30 p.m. tip. The winner of that game will face the Belfry Lady Pirates in the 60th district championship game on Thursday night and earn a berth in the 15th Region Tournament.
Score by quarters
PCCHS (12-13): 10 19 14 13 — 56
PHS (18-10): 18 9 15 18 — 60
Scoring
PCCHS: K. Brinager 21; C. Neece 18; B. Birchfield 5; A. Newsome 5; H. May 4; K. Weddington 3
PHS: D. Prater 25; C. Smith 14; K. Dotson 12; K. Hall 9