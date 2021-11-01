GLENHAYES — The Phelps Hornets closed out the regular season with a positive note on Friday night as they traveled to Wilts Salmons Athletic Field and defeated Tolsia by a final of 28-14.
It was coach Andrew West's Phelps team that got on the board first in this contest as Hayden Mounts rumbled in from one yard away to give the Hornets the early 6-0 lead with 8:11 left in the first.
The Rebels responded however as on their next drive quarterback Cameron Ratliff hit David Dingess for an 11 yard TD pass. Ratliff also connected with Dingess on the two-point try as Tolsia took the 8-6 lead with 4:21 left in the first.
The lead was short lived for the Rebels as on the next Phelps drive Cainan Land put the Hornets back on top with a touchdown run from five yards away. Bryson Locklear's two-point try was good and Phelps took a 14-8 lead with 2:35 left in the first.
The Rebels came right back on their next drive and tied the game up at 14 apiece on a one yard run from Ratliff with 9:39 left in the first half.
Mounts put the Hornets in the lead for good later in the second quarter as he ran into the end zone for the second time, this time from two yards away. Locklear's run was successful and Phelps took the 22-14 lead into the halftime locker rooms.
The score would remain the same until the fourth as neither team was able to put any points on the board throughout the entire third quarter.
Late in the fourth Land scored his second touchdown of the day as he scampered into the end zone from 33 yards away to give the Hornets the 28-14 lead and put the game on ice with 3:55 left on the game clock.
The Hornets ran for 208 yards on the ground on the night while limiting Tolsia to only 48 yards rushing.
Locklear led Phelps in rushing as he ran for 122 yards on 19 carries. Land totaled 33 yards on five totes while Mounts ran for 25 yards on 10 attempts. Land also had two receptions for 60 yards.
Defensively Phelps was once again led by senior defensive lineman Landon Dotson as he was credited with 12 total tackles and two sacks in the win.
The Hornets picked off six Tolsia passes on the nights with Tyler Mitchem leading the way with three interceptions. Locklear, Land, and Corey Turnmire each also had an interception.
The loss for Tolsia sees their record fall to 0-8 on the season as they are still in search of their first win. The win for Phelps improves them to 3-8 on the season as they now prepare for the Class A postseason.
The Hornets will travel to play at powerhouse Pikeville in the opening round on Friday night with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m.
Score by Quarters
PHS (3-8): 14 8 0 6 - 28
THS (0-8): 6 8 0 0 - 14
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
P: Hayden Mounts 1 yard run (run failed) 8:11
T: Cameron Ratliff 11 yard pass to David Dingess (Dingess catch) 4:21
P: Cainan Land 5 yard run (Locklear run) 2:35
Second Quarter
T: Ratliff 1 yard run (pass failed) 9:39
P: Mounts 2 yard run (Locklear run) 3:35
Third Quarter
no scoring
Fourth Quarter
P: Land 33 yard run (run failed) 3:55