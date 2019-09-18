By CAMERON MAYNARD
For The Williamson Daily News
INEZ, Ky. - The Martin County Cardinals had no problem disposing of the Phelps Hornets on Friday night winning by a final score of 48-8 at The Rock.
The Cardinals would kick off the scoring with 7:41 left in the first quarter as junior tailback Logan Proctor took a five-yard handoff and ran into the endzone, making it 7-0 Martin County after a successful PAT attempt by senior Hunter Mccoy, ending a 6 play, 44-yard drive.
Proctor would cash in again with 5:52 left in the first quarter, this time on a 3-yard touchdown run. The PAT was no good, and the Cards extended their lead to 13-0.
A tough first quarter for Phelps was capped off by Martin County senior quarterback Drake Muncy throwing a 32-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Chase Damron with 51.6 seconds left in the first quarter, and the red and white pushed their lead to 20-0 after another successful PAT try.
The Hornets would fumble the ensuing kickoff, and Proctor would recover for the Cardinals, setting them up at the PHS 34-yard line.
This time, it was sophomore tailback Kolby Sparks' number who would be called as he scored on a 29-yard touchdown scamper with 10:54 left in the second quarter, and the Cards' lead swelled to 27-0 after the PAT was good.
On their next drive, Phelps would get on the scoreboard for the first time and only time all night as junior quarterback Riley Dotson found paydirt on a one-yard quarterback sneak with 7:03 left in the second quarter.
After junior fullback Seth Mayhorn's two-point conversion attempt was good, Martin's lead was cut to 27-8.
The home team would push the lead further on their next possession, however, and it took 58 yards and just four plays as Sparks would find the endzone again, this time from 45 yards. The PAT was again successful, and the Cards lead 34-8 with 4:51 left in the first half.
Martin County lead Phelps 34-8 at halftime.
With 4:15 left in the third quarter, MCHS would keep the scoring going on their eighth drive of the game as junior fullback Branson Smith cashed in on a one-yard carry on 3rd-and-goal, and they would propel their lead to 41-8 after the PAT was again good.
After the Cardinals next drive stalled, the Hornets would muff the ensuing punt, setting Martin up with great field position at the Phelps 39-yard line.
The home team would capitalize on this mistake and put the finishing touches on a blowout, as Sparks would find the endzone for the third time on the night, this time from 15 yards. The PAT was good, and with 3:22 left in the game, the Cardinals lead 48-8.
Martin County would defeat Phelps by a final score of 48-8.
Senior tailback Daniel Smith won Offensive Player of the Game honors for coach Andrew West's club, carrying the ball five times for 16 yards and hauling in one catch for 57 yards.
Sophomore defensive tackle Landon Dotson won Defensive Player of the Game honors for Phelps. They were playing without leading ball carrier Dominick Francis in the contest.
The Hornets fell to 2-1 with the loss and are back in action next Friday night as they hit the road to take on Shelby Valley in a 7:30 p.m. kick.
Score by quarters
PHS (2-1): 0 8 0 0 - 8
MCHS (3-1): 20 14 7 7 - 48
First quarter
MCHS: 5-yard run Proctor (PAT good by Mccoy) 7:41
MCHS: 3-yard run Proctor (PAT no good) 5:52
MCHS: 32-yard catch Damron (PAT good by Mccoy) 51.6
Second quarter
MCHS: 29-yard run Sparks (PAT good by Mccoy) 10:54
PHS: 1-yard run Dotson (Two-point by Mayhorn): 7:03
MCHS: 45-yard run Sparks (PAT good by Mccoy): 4:51
Third quarter
MCHS: 1-yard run Smith (PAT good by Mccoy): 4:15
Fourth quarter
MCHS: 15-yard run Sparks (PAT good by Mccoy): 3:22
Cameron Maynard is a freelance reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at coastercam@hotmail.com.