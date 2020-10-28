PHELPS, Ky. — Head coach Andrew West and the Phelps Hornets couldn’t sustain a solid start as they would fall to district foe Hazard 21-6 on Friday night at Marty Casey Stadium.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Blue and White would strike first with 9:39 left in the second quarter as senior quarterback Dominick Francis would scamper for a 19-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion was no good, and the scoreboard stood at 6-0 Hornets.
PHS would start the game strong on the defensive side of the ball. On the Bulldogs’ second possession of the game, Francis would recover a fumble and return it to the visitors’ nine yard-line.
On the ensuing drive for head coach Daniel Howard’s squad, senior safety Christian Land would stuff junior running back Tyson Turner short of the line to gain, forcing a turnover on downs. The same held true for Hazard’s following drive.
HHS would turn the tide, however. With 3.7 seconds left in the first half, they would finally get on the board as sophomore Max Johnson uncorked a 51-yard bomb to receiver Andrew Ford, a junior.
Senior place kicker Jonah Helm’s PAT attempt was good, and the Dawgs would hold a 7-6 lead going into the halftime locker room.
Despite playing a great defensive game in the first two quarters, the Hornets would struggle on both sides of the ball in the second half. Hazard would score two more touchdowns the rest of the way, while holding Phelps scoreless in the last two frames.
With 9:18 left in the third period, the Bulldog defense would come up huge as senior defensive lineman Jacob Fields would pick off a pass by Francis and return it 11 yards to the house. Hazard lead 14-6 after a successful point-after by Helm.
The next score by the road team would come with 3:36 left in the third quarter courtesy of an 8-yard run by Johnson. The Dawgs’ lead would swell to 21-6 after Helm’s PAT was again true.
Hazard would win the game by a final score of 21-6. Francis would tack on 72 rushing yards on 13 carries on the night for the Hornets. Senior cornerback Riley Dotson notched an interception to kick off the second half for Phelps.
With the loss, West’s club fell to 1-6 on the 2020 campaign, while the Bulldogs would earn their first win of the year, improving to 1-5. The Hornets will be back on the road front next week as they will travel to Glenhayes, West Virginia to face the Tolsia Rebels. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Score by quarters:
HHS (1-5): 0 7 14 0 — 21
PHS (1-6): 0 6 0 0 — 6