HURLEY, Va. — The Phelps Hornets secured their first win of the 2021 season on Friday night at nearby rival Hurley as coach Andrew West’s club scored early and often and cruised to a 48-6 win.
The Hornets jumped ahead to a 20-0 lead after the first quarter of play and then extended that lead to 34-6 going into the halftime locker rooms.
Coach West’s club relied on a bruising ground game in the win as they racked up 314 yards rushing and scored six rushing touchdowns with four different Hornets getting in on the action.
Senior Bryson Lockear, who split-time with fellow senior Cainan Land at quarterback, was the teams leading rusher running 14 times for 110 yards and one score.
Brayden Chapman was right on his heels as he ran six times of 107 yards and a score of his own.
Land and junior Corey Turnmire each found the end zone two times on the ground. Land gained 57 yards on eight carries and Turmire ran two times for 22 yards.
Land, who has stepped in from receiver for injured quarterback Stevie Todd Laybne, was perfect passing on the night going 4-4 through the air for 46 yards and a touchdown.
Blake Daughtery caught the touchdown strike, an 18 yard grab to give the Hornets their second score of the game.
Defensively Phelps was once again led by senior defensive lineman Landon Dotson as he turned in 17 total tackles including six tackles for loss and four sacks.
Kenzeth Ratliff added 14 tackles, five coming for a loss, while Will Gooslin was credited with nine tackles and two sacks.
Lucas Fields, Logan Hurley, Patrick Prater, and Lockear each finished with seven tackles apiece and Hayden Mounts recovered a fumble for the Phelps defense in the win.
With the victory the Hornets sees their season record improve to 1-3, as they had fell short in their first three contests with three hard fought losses.
Coach West’s squad will look to make it two in a row this Friday night and they will do so at home against local rival Tug Valley, who is coming in with an 0-3 record.
The Panthers lead the all-time series against the Hornets 2-0 however, winning 10-7 in 2017 and 30-24 in 2018.
Score by Quarters
PHS (1-3): 20 14 6 8 — 48
HHS (0-1): 0 6 0 0 — 6
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
P: 6 yard run Cainan Land (run failed) 9:31
P: Land 18 yard pass to Blake Daugherty (pass failed) 3:18
P: 27 yard run Brayden Chapman (Bryson Locklear run) 1:13
Second Quarter
H: 19 yard run Kevin Looney (run failed) 5:00
P: 12 yard run Locklear (Locklear run) 3:49
P: 12 yard run Corey Turnmire (run failed) 1:44
Third Quarter
P: 10 yard run Turnmire (run failed) 2:41
Fourth Quarter
P: 33 yard run Land (Land pass to Eric Daniels) 8:21