PHELPS, Ky. — The Phelps Hornets picked up their first win of the season against local rival Hurley, Virginia, on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the McCoy Athletic Center as they cruised past the visiting Rebels by a final score of 57-36.
The game was nip and tuck through the first quarter of play as the Hornets only held a slim 10-9 advantage after the first eight minutes.
The second stanza was a different story however as Phelps tightened up defensively and held the Rebels to only three points.
Two big threes from freshman Melvin McCoy in the quarter coupled with the tight defense helped the Hornets jump ahead 23-12 going into halftime.
The blue-and-white continued to pour it in the second half on as senior Trey Francis caught fire and helped them extend the lead all the way up to 47-21 going into the final eight minutes of play.
Head coach Jason Sanson subbed heavily in the final quarter as no starters saw any action and the Rebels trimmed away at the lead, but it was all for naught as the Hornets held on for the 21-point win.
Trey Francis led Phelps in scoring on the night as he finished with 16 to go with a game high 14 rebounds. Francis and McCoy each hit three 3-pointers apiece as McCoy finished the game with nine points off the bench.
Sophomore Jaylen Wells added eight points off the bench while Mason Prater chipped in six. Seth Mayhorn finished with five, junior Dominick Francis totaled four, and Cameron McCarter finished with three.
Jason Casey, Landon Dotson, and Eric Daniels rounded out the Phelps scoring with two points each while Casey added a game high seven assists and Dotson contributed seven rebounds.
The Hornets shot 45 percent on the night fro the field and hit 10 shots from beyond the three point arc. They out rebounded Hurley 44-28.
The win improved them to 1-1 on the year.
Scoring
Phelps (1-1): 10 13 24 10 — 57
Hurley, VA (0-1): 9 3 9 15 — 36
Phelps: T. Francis 16, Casey 2, D. Francis 4, Mayhorn 5, Dotson 2, McCoy 9, Wells 8, Prater 6, Daniels 2, McCarter 3
Hurley: Bailey 2, John M. Justus 2, Young 6, Rife 2, Hurley 18, Hall 4, John A. Justus 2
PIKEVILLE 54 PHELPS 49: PHELPS, Ky. — The Phelps Hornets lost their season opening game to 15th Region foe Pikeville on Monday, Dec. 2, in a tight 54-49 game at the McCoy Athletic Center. The visiting Panthers came out hot as they jumped ahead to a 31-18 halftime lead and then extended that lead to 42-27 going into the 4th quarter.
The home standing Hornets never wavered however and began to chip away at the Panther lead in the final quarter and even took the lead at one point.
It was all for naught however, as Pikeville was able to held on for the slim five point win. Trey Francis led Phelps with 22 points to go along with eight boards and four assists while junior Dominick Francis added 14 points and eight rebounds.
The game was the first of the season for both teams as Phelps fell to 0-1.
Scoring
Pikeville (1-0): 16 15 11 12 — 54
Phelps (0-1): 7 11 9 22 — 49
Pville: Sammons 15, Hall 3, Harris 4, Flannery 5, Robinson 17, Walters 2, Ward 8
Phelps: T. Francis 22, Casey 4, D. Francis 14, Mayhorn 4, Johnson 5