NEWTOWN — The Phelps Hornets scored three run in the top of the seventh inning on Thursday night against Mingo Central as they came from behind for a 6-4 win atop Miner Mountain.
Trailing 4-3 Mason Prater led the inning off for Phelps with a triple and then came into score and tie the game as Corey Turnmire was able to reach on an error.
The Hornets took the lead at 5-4 a few batters later as Cainan Land hit a clutch two-out double to right that easily scored Turnmire from third. Land later scored on a passed ball to reach the final tally of 6-4.
Phelps scored first to start the game as Dawson McCoy tripled home Prater in the top of the first inning.
The Miners took the lead at 2-1 in the bottom of the second as Aiden Dove delivered a two RBI single with two out to get his team on the board.
Phelps was able to take the lead back at 3-2 in the ensuing top of the third as Jacob Kender reached on an error by centerfielder Dylan Vance which allowed two Hornets to score on the play.
The Miners answered right back in the bottom of the fourth as KJ Smith had a RBI groundout to second that scored Caleb Rogers and tied the game up at three.
Mingo then took the lead at 4-3 as Chris Ross came in on a wild pitch a few pitches later.
Gaige Runyon earned the win in relief for Phelps as he pitched the final two innings and allowed no runs on no hits while striking out two and walking two.
Eric Daniels started for the Hornets and went five innings of one hit ball allowing four runs (one earned) while striking out two and walking four.
Tyler Ooten was the tough luck loser for Mingo as he started on the mound and went all seven innings striking out 13 Hornet batters. He allowed seven hits and walked two batters. All six of his runs were unearned as the Miners committed four errors.
Phelps improved to 4-7 with the win while Mingo’s record sits at 6-16.
Score by Innings
PHS: 1 0 2 0 0 0 3 — 6 7 3
MCHS: 0 2 0 2 0 0 0 — 4 1 4