PHELPS, Ky. — The Phelps Hornets nearly puled off a come from behind win in their season opening game against Pineville on Friday night at Marty Casey Stadium but fell just short, as the Mountain Lions came away with a 26-20 lead.
“We battled tough tonight, they are a good physical bunch and we are going to be a good ballclub by the end of the year,” coach Andrew West said. “But we made too many mistakes tonight, too many turnovers and missed too many tackles. But that’s stuff that we can fix in practice, so we’ve just got to get better every week.”
The Hornets fell behind 26 to 14 in the second half after Devon Morris scored his third touchdown on the night for the Mountain Lions with 8:51 left in the third quarter.
Phelps cut the lead back to one score as junior Bryson Layne bullied his way into the end zone on a five yard run, but the two-point try was no good as they cut the lead to 26-20 with 3:42 left in the third. A long run by Bryson Locklear set up the short TD run by Layne.
The Phelps defense did their job down the stretch as they stopped the Pineville offense on two straight possessions. After each stop, the Phelps offense had a chance to tie and win the game but could not find their way into the end zone and the game came to an end at 26-20.
“I’m proud that we came back and fought, we were down two scores there and we came back and brought it to within one score,” West said. “We had an opportunity there at the end of the game but I mismanaged my timeouts and we need a little more work with our hurry up offense.”
Senior athlete Cainan Land scored the other two touchdowns on the night for the Hornets, as he brought the crowd to their feet with a 96 yard kickoff return that tied the game up at six with 2:10 left in the first.
With Phelps trailing 20-6 late in the first half, Land found the end zone again this time on a 14 yard pass from sophomore QB Stevie Todd Layne on a 4th and 10, as they trimmed the Pineville lead to 20-14 going into the break. Land was the team’s leading receiver catching three balls for 34 yards.
Stevie Todd Layne struggled to find his rhythm in his first career start under center as he finished the contest 5-15 passing for 51 yards, the one TD, and one interception. He also turned in 10 rushes for 48 yards and a two-point conversion.
Senior Bryson Locklear was the teams leading rusher on the night as he ran the ball 14 times for 50 yards.
Defensively, the Hornets were led by senior lineman Landon Dotson who turned in 10 total tackles on the night. Bryson Layne, Stevie Layne, and Will Gooslin each turned in seven tackles apiece while Locklear notched six.
Gooslin finished the game with a sack and an interception while Bryson Layne also picked off a Pineville pass.
With the loss, Phelps falls to 0-1 on the young season as they turn their sites to East Ridge on Friday night in the annual Pike County Bowl. Kickoff in that game is set for 6:30 p.m. at Haywood Stadium in Belfry.
Score by Quarters
PHS (1-0): 14 6 6 0 — 26
PHS (0-1): 6 8 6 0 — 20
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
PV: 21-yard run Devon Morris (2pt no good) 2:23
P: 96-yard kickoff return Cainan Land (2pt no good) 2:10
PV: 88-yard kickoff return Devon Morris (2pt good) 1:57
Second Quarter
PV: 10-yard run Noah Caldwell (2pt no good) 7:23
P: 14-yard pass Stevie Todd Layne to Cainan Land (2pt good) 1:30
Third Quarter
PV: 15-yard run Devon Morris (2pt no good) 8:51
P: 4-yard run Bryson Layne (2pt no good) 3:42
Fourth Quarter
No Scoring