PHELPS, Ky. —The Phelps Hornets will begin a new era in 2021 as Cameron Smith, a Phelps native, takes over the reigns at head coach.
He will be replacing the recently departed Jason Sanson, who led the blue-and-white to a 21-11 record last year and winning the 60th district championship in the process. They will be looking to take things a step further in Smith’s first year at the helm, and it seems like Smith has already got the ball rolling in a positive way for his squad.
“The thing that we’ve been working on the most is just making sure that even though we are going through this crazy time, we’re trying to emphasize being dedicated to being there every day, going as hard as you can, and putting your full mind and body into it”, Smith said. “The things that we’re doing are just as mental as they are physical because it’s taking a toll on, being in these groups, you have to split them up, you have to do all this stuff different, so it’s different for them.”
One can make the argument, though, that the physical aspect of the game can be the difference between wins and losses as much as the mental aspect can. If you are a Hornets fan, then hearing Smith say this will make you excited about their chances in that regard.
“We’re just getting them there physically,” he said. “We’re going to be, and I can say this confidently, the strongest and most in-shape team that you’re going to see early on because of the things that we’re doing that are so different. So, I look for early success, and just by judging where we’ve been in the past, coach Sanson has really laid such a good foundation for me as a coach, to go further and take the program further.”
Smith has set the bar high for the program.
“We want to continue to compete for the district, and we want to take it a step further,” he said. “We want to win that first game in the (15th) region. That’s where we’re at, that’s what we want to do. The things that we have coming back in place, we’re really excited about it and that’s what we want to do.”
The top returning PHS scorer from last season is football standout and forward Dominick Francis, who averaged 13.7 points and seven rebounds per game in 2019-2020. Complimenting him this year will be a senior transfer from Pike County Central, Logan Layne, as well as fellow senior Jaeshon Nugent. Smith expects that trio to carry the load for the bees this year.
“Somebody that has really taken the leadership role by the horns is a kid we got back from Pike Central, Logan Layne,” Smith said. “He’s from Phelps, but he left. He was at Pike Central last year, and he’s really taken the next step as far as getting better and being a leader for the team while you got those guys who Dom played football with that weren’t with us every day, and he’s really gave some of those younger guys a model of what you need to do day in and day out. It’s been awesome to coach him. Getting him back along with Dom is going to be monumental for our team and for Dom because it gives him another sidekick. Just having success for the little bit of time that he’s been out there, he’s already got better.”
To put the icing on the cake, Smith’s remarks about Nugent along with the underclassmen should make Phelps fans excited about the future of the team.
“He can really do it all,” Smith said. “He’s a scorer, he can choose two dribbles through the lane, rip it, and dunk it as hard as he wants. We’ve got a great group of sophomores, they’re ready. I’m telling you, these sophomore kids that we’ve had, they’re ready to play and contribute.”
Also back for the blue-and-white is senior Seth Mayhorn (4.6 ppg, 7 rpg) and junior big man Landon Dotson (4.1 ppg, 5 rpg) who saw plenty of action on the inside as well as senior center Jaylen Wells who also saw some minutes off of the bench.
Unlike years past, the Hornets’ schedule this year will be loaded mostly with 15th region teams. They will once again have to face the likes of Johnson Central, Pikeville, and Lawrence County, as well as district foes Pike Central and Belfry, the latter expected to be much improved this season. If there is anyone who knows how grueling this slate of games is going to be, it’s Smith.
“The schedule itself is probably one of the most difficult schedules that you’ll see in the history of Phelps,” he said. “It’s loaded every single game, you got to bring it and there’s no nights off. It’s more of a sprint now. It’s three games a week, ten weeks that you’re going thirty games as fast as you can go. It’s loaded. I play every team in the 15th except for, maybe, I don’t play Magoffin (County) and I’ve never been able to get up with Jenkins to play them, so you got to prepare every single night and do your best. You’ve got Paintsville twice, Johnson Central, Martin County, and then you got to play Pike Central who’s got the new kids in, and you got to play Belfry twice. It is an absolute war of a schedule.”
Smith surely wants the number in the win column to be as high as it can in his first stint as head man at Phelps, but there is another mindset he wants to instill in his club this year.
“What we’re doing here is for the school and for our kids,” he said. “We’re establishing the next step in our program. We’ve got a program here. It’s not just a team, it’s not just about basketball. We’re trying to build kids up who will take pride in our community. I want these kids to feel and see how much I love my community, love being and graduating from Phelps, I want that to pass on with them. I feel like that there’s been, over the past ten years or so, we’ve had some hard times in this community. So, my biggest wish is that we can just pass on the passion of how special it is to be from Phelps and to graduate as a Hornet. That’s my biggest thing. I want these kids to feel my passion for how much I love growing up in Phelps, and I want to pass it on to them. I want this generation to feel that way.”
Assisting Smith in his first season as head coach of Phelps boys basketball is Belfry graduate Matt Maynard, Nathan Coleman, Ronnie Blankenship and Eddie Gentry. Longtime manager Marty Casey also returns to the bench for the Hornets. Phelps is tentatively set to begin the 2020-2021 season on January 4th with a road tilt at Lawrence County and aren’t scheduled to play their first home game until Jan. 15 against Belfry.