PHELPS, Ky. — The administration at Phelps High School will begin their search for new head coaches for both the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams as boys coach Jason Sanson and interim girls’ coach Devin Stiltner both resigned last week.
Sanson steps down as head man of the Hornets after two seasons on the slidelines. He led the blue-and-white to a 36-26 record in his two seasons and led them back-to-back 60th District Titles for the first time in school history.
They finished 21-11 in the 2019-20 season before seeing their season come to a close in the first round of the 15th Region Tournament at Appalachian Wireless Arena to Shelby Valley.
Stiltner steps down along with assistant coach Dewayne Adshire also stepped away after leading the Lady Hornets to an 18-12 record despite taking over just days before the start of the regular season.
Previous coach Johnny Fields resigned just days before the start of the regular season for the Lady Hornets, but they still managed to finish six games above .500 despite losing their coach just before the season.
Pike County now has four head caching positions open in high school basketball as Shelby Valley coach Jim Hicks and Pike Central coach Ryan Whitaker also resigned following the conclusion of the regular season.