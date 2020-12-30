PHELPS, Ky. — The Phelps community spent the Christmas holiday mourning the loss of one of the well known members of the community, as assistant football coach Gaino Stiltner passed away on Dec. 23 at UK Chandler Hospital at the age of 61.
Stiltner was a staple around the Phelps football program for four plus decades beginning with his time as a player during the program’s inception.
He became an assistant coach on the football team as soon as he graduated from PHS.
Phelps head football coach Andrew West spoke on what Stiltner meant to the community.
“Phelps lost a wonderful man this evening,” coach West said. “He was one of the hardest working and best men I’ve ever met. He loved Phelps. He loved his family. He loved these kids...He was one of the funniest guys I’ve ever met and would leave a smile on your face no matter the mood you were in. Rest easy Coach. Phelps Football will never be the same without you. Thank you for your faithful 45 plus years to the program. You made the wheels turn.”
Stiltner worked for Chisholm Coal Company for many years and was also a member of the UMWA and was a freemason.
He was survived by his wife of 43 years Debbie Stiltner and his daughter Gaina Devin Compton. Debbie Stiltner currently serves as Athletic Director at Phelps High School while Compton is the head basketball coach for the Lady Hornets.