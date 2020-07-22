Does anything make any sense anymore? This whole COVID-19 pandemic?
There’s so many inconsistencies all around.
Wear a mask. Don’t wear a mask.
The masks work. They really don’t work.
It depends on who you talk to and what situation you are in and they might work.
It helps protect you and some say it doesn’t really do much.
Some say Hydroxycloroquine can help those with coronavirus, while at least one study, which later was debunked ,said it has detrimental effects to some.
This virus is the probably the smartest virus ever in the history of mankind.
That was proven recently during Gov. Jim Justice’s press conference when West Virginia Secondary Schools Athletic Association Executive Director Bernie Dolan spoke and announced the return of fall sports.
The start of practices will be delayed two weeks and will now begin on August 17 instead of August 3. Volleyball, cheerleading, cross country and soccer will be able to play games on September 2, while football games can start on September 3.
That will take out Week 1’s games, set for the last weekend in August, including the traditional Man vs. Logan opener. The Chapmanville and Sissonville game is also affected.
While the delayed start to the fall season is probably the right move, Dolan also stressed the importance of wearing a mask and practicing social distancing as mandated by Justice, neighboring Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and a few other governors from other states around the nation.
“You have to wear a mask,” Dolan said. “You are going to have to be socially distant and wear a mask, both indoors and outdoors. It’s up to the public whether or not we are going to have athletics come this fall. You are the one ones who are going to be wearing the masks, doing socially distancing and washing your hands. It sounds like an easy thing to do for everyone to get on board. If your are the ones not socially distancing and not wearing a mask you very well could be the one who is setting an example for others not to follow.”
I agree. It’s commendable to try to stop the spread of this virus.
But the most ironic thing was the announced procedures for the fans.
Dolan said fans will have to adhere to guidelines and policies when games are allowed to resume, which will likely include wearing masks and social distancing. He made an impassioned plea to the during Friday’s televised COVID-19 briefing.
Dolan also said that there may be limitations on the amount of fans that will be allowed in.
“We will probably have limitations as far as attendance but that may vary from community to community and from sport to sport,” Dolan said. “We ask you as a community you have easy things to do. You can be a good role model and do it and put your mask on when you are in public. I know that it’s annoying and it’s uncomfortable. But look what happened in the spring. Nobody liked not having any athletics. Everyone was frustrated. So for me, be a good role model. Wear your mask when you are in public and socially distance.”
It all sounds good doesn’t it?
But have we missed the obvious thing here?
If fans are made to wear masks and practice social distancing in order to stop the spread then I’ll ask you, how in the heck can the players play the sport of football and do the same? Are the players going to be asked to wear masks and practice social distancing while on the field during the game?
So that means no tackling or blocking whatsoever, right?
That would make for some high scoring games.
I’m not trying to be facetious here, it’s a valid point and the whole thing lacks any kind of consistency.
If the virus is so bad that fans have to wear masks and be six feet apart in the bleachers then why does that not apply to the players on the field?
This is one smart virus you know. It only can be spread by the fans but not between the players.
A couple of months ago during this pandemic, many states shut down churches deemed as “non-essential” and people like Beshear encouraged citizens to report on non-compliance on snitch lines. But “essentials” such as Walmart, Target and other businesses were kept open. Smart virus, right? It’s too dangerous at church, but not so bad at the supermarket.
The whole virus and mask wearing thing has becoming political, usually dividing in blue or red camps.
You can’t get this virus if you are rioting in the streets but you can get it if you attend a Trump rally. That’s what some believe. Seriously, some do.
It’s OK to riot, burn things, loot things and raise hell, even in large groups, but you can’t go to a rally, or even a Fourth of July Festival. And now in some states, going to church has been banned again.
There are inconsistencies all around.
New York City’s far left socialist mayor Bill DeBlasio has preached mask wearing and socially distancing to the gills but broke both orders as he painted a BLM mural in front of Trump Tower, surrounded by supporters. Do as I say and not as I do, right.
But back to sports.
I did agree with Dolan about golf.
It’s probably the best sport of all as far as social distancing goes.
“Golf has the least number of days required and they can socially distance better than most sports,” Dolan said. “So their start date is August 17 and their first contests will be August 24. That will allow them to have a week of practice.”
As recent as three weeks ago I was very optimistic about football season starting on time. But not anymore. It’s all a wait-and-see approach.
It seems now the pandemic is being measured by positive cases and not deaths as it was earlier in the spring. It’s likely more people have it and are asymptomatic and that means the mortality rate is much lower for normal healthy people but still deadly for those with certain health conditions.
As testing numbers have soared positive cases went up too and new “hot spots” soon popped up on the map. South Carolina. Florida. Texas. Arizona.
Texas is giving serious consideration to calling off the entire football season.
That’s Texas people. Texas football. And we all know how big that sport is there. That’s their bread and butter.
Ohio is weighing progress against its COVID-19 numbers over the next 30 days to decide, and out west, the state of New Mexico just moved its football season to the spring.
Let all this sink in.
The Big Ten Conference announced late last week that it would only be playing in-conference games. The Pac-12 followed suit. The Ivy League had already canceled its entire fall sports seasons and is thinking about moving football to the spring.
So as we move closer to August and the beginning of football season right now I’m pessimistic that there will be any kind of football season at all. I hope and pray that there is but there’s too much turmoil and uncertainty right now. Things are too crazy.
All it will take are a few positive tests here. A few there. A few on this team. A few over there on this team. This team shuts down. That team shuts down. This came is canceled and that game is canceled.
It could be a domino effect and if that happens and fear takes root again it’s all over.
I think Dolan’s announcement was more of a delaying action. Punt the football down the field, using a football term. Give it a couple extra weeks and see what happens.
By mid-August we’ll know more.
But I’m not holding my breath.