WILLIAMSON — Local fishing enthusiasts should mark their calendars and clear their schedules for March 13 as Williamson Parks and Recreation recently announced plans to host the first ever Southern WV Fishing Expo and Swap Meet at the historic Williamson Fieldhouse.
Williamson Parks and Rec. Director Jarrod Dean announced the news this past week on their Facebook page and has already received a tremendous amount of feedback from interested vendors and attendees.
“If I had to guess I’ve got probably 20 vendors right now and I just received a vendor list from this big fishing expo held annually in Johnson City,” Dean said. “I’m going to be calling all of them this week and I’ve been told a lot of them will be happy to come to our event. So I am going to guess that we end up with somewhere around 65-70 vendors set up at this thing and around 2,500 to 3,000 come through those Fieldhouse doors throughout the course of the day.”
“I’m real excited about this. Events like this kind of help rejuvenate the town,” Dean said. “It will bring people in from out of town and we’re going to be advertising for our local restaurants so that people attending the expo will go visit the local establishments.”
Dean has partnered with the Friends of the Tug Fork River and its founder Pete Runyon as well as local fishing enthusiast and Tug River advocate John Burchett to assure the event will be a success.
Friends of the Tug Fork River is a Facebook group that Runyon founded in Oct. of 2016 designed to promote all-things to do with the Tug Fork River. Burchett was recently appointed as one of the five West Virginians statewide named to newly formed Flatwater Trail Commission by Gov. Jim Justice.
“Partnering with Friends of the Tug Fork River has just been an awesome experience,” Dean said. “Just the network of people that is on that Facebook page and the knowledge they bring and love for fishing is incredible.”
The SWV Fishing Expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 a.m. on March 13 and CDC guidelines will be in place during the event, including masks being worn at all times and temperature checks at the door.
To be a vendor for the SWV Fishing Expo and Swap Meet, businesses can call (304) 785-7602 for more information. Vendor space is also reasonable at just $10 for a 10x10 space, with a 10x20 spot at just $15.
Admission for the event is $5 with children 10 years or younger free. Concession stands will also be available.