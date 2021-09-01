WILLIAMSON — Adult slow pitch softball made its return to Williamson this summer as the City of Williamson Board of Parks and Recreation Commission hosted a coed league with eight teams participating.
The league was officially dubbed the Coal Country Coed Softball League and games were played at the softball field next to the old swimming pool in West Williamson.
Each team played the other teams two times apiece in the 14 game regular season and then a double-elimination tournament was held on Saturday, Aug. 21.
Saved by the Balls, a team coached by former Williamson High School multi-sport standout Tim Hatcher, brought home the tournament championship.
The Coal County Coed Softball League is looking to get started back up for a “Fall league”, which is tentatively scheduled to start on Monday Sept. 18.
Anyone interested in participating in the league is asked to message the league Facebook page or contact the Park Board at 304-785-7602.